ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Natural gas used in homes may contain harmful air pollutants: study

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sharon Udasin
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzcwE_0gP5JOjF00

Natural gas used for powering household stoves, furnaces and water may contain levels of cancer-linked compounds that are toxic to residents when leaked, a new study has found.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe drive-by shooting leads to the arrest of alleged suspect, five children inside of vehicle during the incident

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 23, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting on the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Drive at Steve’s Smoker’s Paradise. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they spoke with the victims of the […]
MONROE, LA
Daily Mail

Anti-anxiety drugs can interfere with a person's neurons and increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life, study finds

Using anti-anxiety drugs may put someone at significant risk of developing cognitive decline later in life and scientists may have finally discovered why. Researchers from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANTSO) found that the drugs may impact the brain's microglial cells, which in turn interfere with the dendritic spines - a key part of the brain's neurons.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Air Pollutants#Stoves#Furnaces#Cancer
MyArkLaMiss

Young Dolph murder suspects appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph Court appeared in court Friday. Bond hearings for suspects Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were scheduled for Friday but a judge extended Smith’s hearing until July 18. A date for Johnson’s bond hearing has not been set. Both will appear back in court […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy