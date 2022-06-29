ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Teacher wounded in Uvalde mass shooting returns home to welcome parade

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Arnulfo Reyes -- a 4th grade...

www.khou.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

Grandmother of Uvalde gunman released from San Antonio hospital a month after he shot her

The grandmother of the 18-year-old gunman responsible for the massacre at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School was released from University Hospital in San Antonio on Tuesday. Celia “Sally” Martinez Gonzales, 66, was released more than a month after being admitted, according to a tweet from the medical facility. Her grandson shot her in the face on May 24, shortly before carrying out an attack against the school that killed 19 children and two teachers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AOL Corp

Grandmother of Uvalde school shooting suspect released from hospital

The grandmother of the teenager accused of the deadly rampage at Robb Elementary School last month was finally released from the hospital Tuesday. Salvador Ramos shot Celia “Sally” Gonzales, 66, in the face on May 24, shortly before he drove over to the Uvalde elementary school and opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers, according to officials.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Parade#Greeting#Robb#Violent Crime
San Antonio Current

Assclown Alert: Calling the Uvalde police response a failure doesn't let DPS's Steven McCraw off the hook

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark. It would be hard to find anyone willing to disagree with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw's description of the police response to last month's Uvalde school shooting as an "abject failure." Phrases like "shit show," "profound tragedy" and "national embarrassment" also come to mind.
UVALDE, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Authorities searching for two missing Lakehills women

The Bandera County Sheriff’s Department is asking for any tips regarding the whereabouts of 25-year-old Jordan Tompkins and 33-year-old Brittany McMahon, both Lakehills women who have disappeared. “Please call us if you have any information,” said Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. “We look into every tip and answer...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
uhclthesignal.com

COMMENTARY: Uvalde Police response exposes a deeper problem

The May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary shocked the nation. In the immediate aftermath, the public was given a timeline of what was thought to have happened. Local authorities from the Texas Department of Public Safety and UPD claimed campus resource officers confronted the gunman outside the school. At a May 25 press conference, Governor Greg Abbott cited the heroic effort of UPD to stop the killing. However, questions arose about the timeline and soon videos from outside the school began to paint a different story. The gunman story fell apart a day later as it was revealed the shooter was not engaged by officers outside of the school. June 21st, The Texas Tribune reported that the door to the classroom was not locked and that officers had adequate equipment to engage the shooter despite earlier claims to the contrary. Texas DPS Director Steve McGraw told a Texas Special Senate committee that the shooter could have been stopped within three minutes after arriving on scene. The lies told by UPD are not an isolated incident. There is a troubling trend of police departments lying to the public to protect themselves.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Health Matters: PTSD looms in wake of tragedy

HOUSTON — For the children who survived the Uvalde school shooting, the trauma will take time to heal. Dr. Andrea Taylor, a psychologist with UT Physicians, said after witnessing a terrifying event, a person can experience acute stress disorder. “(It affects) things like sleep, concentration ... being constantly aware...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy