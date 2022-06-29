Buffalo police investigating shooting in the area of Route 198 and Delaware Ave

Buffalo police are investigating a shooting in the area of Route 198 and Delaware Avenue.

A 19-year-old male from Buffalo died at the scene. A 21-year-old Buffalo male was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he is listed in stable condition.

Police say the two men were riding dirt bikes.

WKBW



Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, police said two people were shot, one person was seriously injured. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Route 198 east was closed from Elmwood to Parkside and Route 198 west was closed from Parkside to Delaware for a period of time. According to NITTEC, they have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo police.