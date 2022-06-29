ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

Dangerous water conditions in INW bringing awareness to swimmers

By Vanessa Perez
 3 days ago
POST FALLS, ID. — The river near Corbin Park in Post Falls is seeing currents running at a high rate.

It may look calm from the outside looking in, but underneath the current, there is a different story being told.

The Post Falls Dam is open and water is flowing quickly. The dangerous conditions from the high current are leaving people clear of the rushing current.

“I would maybe put my toes in there at the very edge of the water,” Mary Jo Harvotich said. “However, I would not get into this river the current is strong in this area right here. It might be a bit calmer but further up river away it’s quite dangerous.”

Christopher Way, Kootenai County Rescue and Fire Rescue, says two people drown at Corbin Park every year.

“This is just a particularly important time for us to put out a safety message and make sure that we’re telling people we want people to enjoy it,” Way said. “We love enjoying it as well, but we want to enjoy it safely.”

Way says if you do decide to go in the water, don’t go in alone. He also says to keep an eye on your children, making sure someone is always with them.

“We know that the water is flowing at a great level and then always we tell people in addition to wearing a life jacket,” Way said. “You shouldn’t mix alcohol and swimming and getting in the river as soon as you mix alcohol is always a recipe for disaster.”

In cases of emergency, call 911, throw a rope and an extra life jacket if available. Do not try to rescue someone by yourself.

“A couple of our drownings in the last few years have been people that have come in to rescue the original victim,” Way said. “The original victim becomes fine but we end up the rescuer becomes the victim and so we want to avoid any scenes like that where the rescuer becomes the victim.”

You’ll want to be more careful near rivers this Fourth of July weekend.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

