ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Man arrested for trespassing, attempted assault in Manassas

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUXsI_0gP5IHaN00

MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) —  A man has been arrested for trespassing and attempted assault in Manassas.

Prince William County Police officers responded to a residence located in the 7500 block of Belle Grae Drive in Manassas to investigate an assault on June 23 around 10 a.m.

According to police, the victim, a 27-year-old woman, had arranged to meet at the residence to discuss a rental agreement with a man whom she believed to be the homeowner.

Police said the victim and the man were inside the home when he locked the door and propositioned her . When the victim contacted the police, the man began making inappropriate gestures before the victim fled the residence. No injuries were reported.

The man, who left the residence prior to police arrival, was identified by police as 24-year-old Andrew Hany Metry. While investigating the incident, officers determined Metry did not own the home and was previously informed he was not allowed inside the residence.

Chesterfield father kills himself after toddler’s accidental death, say police

After officers obtained arrest warrants for Metry, he was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with abduction, burglary, attempted assault, and trespassing. His court date is pending and he is currently being held without bond.

  • Credit: Prince William County Police Department
Andrew Hany Metry, 24, was arrested on June 23 after claiming to be the owner of a Manassas home and then attempting to assault a woman at the residence.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Woman murdered in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for the person or responsible for killing a woman early Friday morning. Master Police Officer Renee Carr with the Prince William County Police Department said that officers were in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy. around 4:30 a.m. to investigate a […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Woman found shot to death in Woodbridge

Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman found in the woods off U.S. 1 in Woodbridge early Friday. Police were called to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway near Marys Way just before 4:30 a.m., where they found a woman in the woods suffering gunshot wounds, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Prince William County, VA
Manassas, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
WSET

Officer fatally shoots wanted man outside Virginia mall

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — A man wanted by police in northern Virginia has died after authorities say an officer shot him outside of a shopping mall. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter on Thursday evening that the unidentified suspect died at the hospital. No police officers were hurt, according...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WDVM 25

3 teenagers arrested after attempted murder of police officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three teenage boys were arrested after a string of burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer. Police had footage of four suspects entering a home in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive in Bethesda on June 21. They saw the suspect entering a home and stealing […]
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespassing#Police#Violent Crime
mymcmedia.org

6 of 7 Men Arrested In Germantown Raid Are Gang Members

Last week, seven men were arrested after a raid on a Germantown apartment. Police said drug-dealing was happening in the location. Six suspects are validated gang members with the “Black Mob,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said during a press conference Thursday. In May, police received numerous...
GERMANTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Two arrested riding ATVs recklessly, drugs found

In response to numerous citizen complaints regarding off-road vehicles (ATVs & dirt bikes) operating recklessly in the roadways, the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Unit conducted a special enforcement effort on June 29 in Waldorf. Officers were made aware that off-road vehicles were being operated recklessly in the area of St. Thomas Drive, Village Street, […]
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

Wanted man fatally shot by police at Springfield Town Center

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A wanted felon was fatally shot by officers Thursday at Springfield Town Center, according to police. At a press conference, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the confrontation occurred a little after 4:30 p.m. when three officers approached the man who was being tracked by the Fugitive Warrant Squad.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs19news

Police say they shot suspect outside northern Virginia mall

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) -- Police in northern Virginia say an officer has shot a suspect outside a shopping mall. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter late Thursday afternoon that their preliminary investigation indicates officers were trying to stop a wanted suspect outside Springfield Town Center when the confrontation occurred. The...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy