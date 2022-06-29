Man arrested for trespassing, attempted assault in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested for trespassing and attempted assault in Manassas.

Prince William County Police officers responded to a residence located in the 7500 block of Belle Grae Drive in Manassas to investigate an assault on June 23 around 10 a.m.

According to police, the victim, a 27-year-old woman, had arranged to meet at the residence to discuss a rental agreement with a man whom she believed to be the homeowner.

Police said the victim and the man were inside the home when he locked the door and propositioned her . When the victim contacted the police, the man began making inappropriate gestures before the victim fled the residence. No injuries were reported.

The man, who left the residence prior to police arrival, was identified by police as 24-year-old Andrew Hany Metry. While investigating the incident, officers determined Metry did not own the home and was previously informed he was not allowed inside the residence.

After officers obtained arrest warrants for Metry, he was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with abduction, burglary, attempted assault, and trespassing. His court date is pending and he is currently being held without bond.

Credit: Prince William County Police Department Andrew Hany Metry, 24, was arrested on June 23 after claiming to be the owner of a Manassas home and then attempting to assault a woman at the residence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.