George Washington University rejects calls to remove Clarence Thomas from teaching role

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
3 days ago
 3 days ago
George Washington University (GWU) has rejected its student body’s calls to remove Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from his adjunct professor role in the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In a letter sent on Tuesday, GWU officials said that they will not remove Thomas from his current position with the school because he has not violated the school’s policy on academic freedom, saying that Thomas is free to express his own opinion even though his views do not reflect the school.

“Because we steadfastly support the robust exchange of ideas and deliberation, and because debate is an essential part of our university’s academic and educational mission to train future leaders who are prepared to address the world’s most urgent problems, the university will neither terminate Justices Thomas’ employment nor cancel his class in response to his legal opinions,” GWU said in its letter to students.

“Just as we affirm our commitment to academic freedom, we affirm the right of all members of our community to voice their opinions and contribute to the critical discussion that are foundational to our academic mission.”

The school’s response comes as GWU students recently created a petition in an effort to remove Thomas from his teaching position with the university, citing his concurring opinions on abortion, LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage.

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision established nearly 50 years ago that gives the constitutional right to abortion to women. The decision led to multiple states implementing their own abortion bans and restrictions.

“With the recent Supreme Court decision that has stripped the right to bodily autonomy of people with wombs, and with his explicit intention to further strip the rights of queer people and remove the ability for people to practice safe sex without fear of pregnancy, it is evident that the employment of Clarence Thomas at George Washington University is completely unacceptable,” the petition, which has gained more than 6,500 signatures, statement read.

“While also factoring in his wife’s part in the attempted coup in January of 2021, Judge Thomas is actively making life unsafe for thousands of students on our campus (not to mention thousands of campuses across the country). Make your voice heard and help us kick Clarence Thomas out of Foggy Bottom.”

Comments / 60

Barry Hiatt
2d ago

The left is crying rivers. The Supreme court did what was right. Even Biden said it should have been overturned in the 70's. So he got what he wanted🤔.

Reply(3)
23
Andre Delmont Delmont
2d ago

I'm a fairly open minded fellow. Personally I believe that a woman should control her own womb, people should be able to love who they want. But the far left wants to silence anyone that thinks differently. You know who else used that methodology? Hitler.

Reply(1)
13
Kevin Lewis
2d ago

If anyone ever need to know what's the definition of a Real True Uncle Tom, you don't have to look far, Clarence Thomas is the true definition!

Reply
5
