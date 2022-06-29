Tamarac Farmers Market Temporarily Changes Locations

The space that used to house Delray’s Death or Glory didn’t stay dormant for long. In its place has risen The Falcon, a new casual yet seductive beach bar and restaurant boasting craft cocktails and elevated global street food. The concept is actually a reinvention of The Falcon House, which used to occupy the 100-year-old house at 116 N.E. 6th Avenue, just north of Delray’s bustling Atlantic Avenue. The food by executive chef Mike Stuhlmuller centers around shareable plates such as curry cauliflower and drunken noodles. The drink menu, curated by co-owner Sean Iglehart and bar manager Andrew Luzenko, is dominated by playful cocktails with cool names, such as the Fly Trap (mezcal, ancho verde, lulo fruit, lime, and watermelon salt). Visit on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Bathrobe Brunch, with live music and free brunch cocktails for anyone who dons a bathrobe or kimono.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO