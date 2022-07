MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new round of volunteers are now training to help foster kids in Middle Georgia. According to Macon-Bibb, the Central Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) just began training with more future volunteers. These volunteers will eventually work with the court system, DFCS, and other agencies in order to support children in foster care, as well as be advocates for children of the system to make sure they’re getting the support and services they need.

