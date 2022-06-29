Soap Lake wildfire burns across 300+ acres as Grant County fire crews mop up three others

Image credit: Leslie Slough

EPHRATA, Wash. — Four separate wildfires have drawn a full-scale response from Grant County first responders including a 300+ acre fire threatening structures east of Soap Lake.

Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations have been issued for the following areas:

Adrian Road between SR-28 and Road 20-NE

21000-block of Road D.5-NE

2400-block of Road 20.8-NE

Road D.5-NE/Road 20.6-NE

Road D.5-NE/Road 20.6-NE

KAPP-KVEW spoke with PIO Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that roughly 50 structures are at risk due to the fire. The flames have been driven by the high-speed winds, which our First Alert Weather team predicts will slow down overnight.

No injuries have been reported and there is no indication that any structures have been damaged, Foreman confirmed. Grant County fire crews have requested aerial support to suppress the fire and bring it under control.

The Grant County Public Utility District confirmed that the fire burnt utility poles in the area, causing outages for 100 customers in the Soap Lake area and 300 customers in the Winchester area.

Three more wildfires are in the mop-up phase, meaning fire crews from across Grant County are removing burnt materials that could potentially re-ignite. Each of these situations, which were reported beginning around Noon on June 28, is under control.

Roughly 300 acres at Road 14-NW near Road M.5-NW were damaged. GCSO officials say a few homes near Quincy were given Level 3 evacuation notices, but no one was injured.

Another first west of Moses Lake (N Frontage Road West at Hiawatha Road-NW) is in mop-up with no structures lost.

The wildfire south of Ephrata at Neva Lake Road and S.R. 28 is under control as fire crews work on mopping up the area. State Route 28 remains closed in both directions, according to real-time travel information from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Would you like to keep up to date with the latest fires across your region? Sign up for our newsletter below for info in your inbox:

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.