Elite 11 Finals: Day 1 live updates

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – Around twenty of the 2023 cycle’s top signal callers are in Southern California this week to compete in the Elite 11 Finals — the nation’s most prestigious quarterback camp.

The Elite 11 is in its 24th year and annually features the majority of the nation’s top rising senior quarterback prospects. This year is no different.

Some of the top arms at the Elite 11 Finals include Five-Star Plus+ USC commit Malachi Nelson, On3 Consensus five-star Dante Moore (uncommitted), Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina, new Miami commit Jaden Rashada, Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold and Alabama pledge Eli Holstein. There are 19 quarterbacks competing at the event.

However, two of the the cycle’s five-star quarterbacks, new Texas commit Arch Manning and Tennessee pledge Nico Iamaleava, are not expected to participate. Iamaleava will miss the Finals due to an international volleyball tournament. Manning did not participate in any regional camps. They are two of the nation’s top five prospects.

The three day event runs from June 28 to June 30 at Redondo Union High School. Tuesday’s session is a training camp. Wednesday will then feature a pro day workout for each quarterback. The Finals wraps up on Thursday afternoon with 7-on-7 play.

On3 is in Redondo Beach and will be providing frequent updates on the action. Stay tuned here for live updates from the Elite 11 Finals.

Day 1 Elite 11 Live Updates

9:15 p.m. PT: Several of the quarterbacks were showing off their arm strength after the workout by launching 60+ yard throws while attempting to hit the crossbar of the field goal post. We saw Caleb Williams hit the post on his first two tries, while Dante Moore also hit it once. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

9:00 p.m. PT: Florida State commit Chris Parson comes away with the hole shot challenge victory to wrap up Tuesday’s action. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

8:41 p.m. PT: JJ Kohl has thrown the best hole shot ball thus far in the one warm up. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

8:34 p.m. PT: Looks like we’re about to do the annual hole shot competition. It’s a knockout style competition where each quarterback throws a backside vertical route meant to beat zone coverage. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

8:30 p.m. PT: — Oklahoma verbal Jackson Arnold has impressed with his quick release and powerful base to generate velocity on his throws. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

8:23 p.m. PT: Jackson Arnold is in the discussion as most consistent for opening night. He’s been brilliantly accurate on all of the short and intermediate drills, with touch and zip on his balls. He has been absolutely stellar so far. — On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman

8:04 p.m. PT: Iowa State commit JJ Kohl and Clemson pledge Christopher Vizzina are standing out in the group that includes Malachi Nelson, Jaden Rashada and Brady Drogosh. Kohl and Vizzina have had some fantastic throws with few if any misses. Nelson has had a handful of misses along with some nice passes. Rashada has a ton of velocity but has been a little erratic. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

7:53 p.m. PT: Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold has been sharp. He has a quick release and is very consistent. — On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons

7:50 p.m. PT: Miami pledge Jaden Rashada has been a little hit or miss with his accuracy working at the under center station. Cincinnati commit Brady Drogosh may not be as technically polished as most here but the physical tools are evident and on the high end. The ball continues to jump out of Iowa State verbal JJ Kohl’s hand. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

7:48 p.m. PT: Avery Johnson and Alabama commit Eli Holstein made some nice throws out to the boundary. Good zip and location for both. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

7:40 p.m. PT: Baylor commit Austin Novosad looking really good on the deep ball. He’s got a real smooth throwing motion and the ball flies out of his hand. He’s been accurate on the move and standing in the pocket. — On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman

7:39 p.m. PT: Duce Robinson is really working hard out here. The On3 Consensus five-star tight end is grinding, taking a ton of reps. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

7:37 p.m. PT: Penn State commit Marcus Stokes is standing out among the group with recent Miami pledge Emory Williams, Brock Glenn and Pitt verbal Kenny Minchey. Stokes has had several nice throws and is able to throw accurately without his feet set. One of the more impressive showings at this station so far. Emory Williams has also made some nice throws rolling to his left. Brock Glenn had some errant moments. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

7:32 p.m. PT: Two guys that have struggled early: Miami commit Jaden Rashada and Purdue pledge Rickie Collins. — On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons

7:29 p.m. PT: Penn State commit Marcus Stokes has a quick release throwing across his body. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

7:28 p.m. PT: Baylor pledge Austin Novosad has been pretty smooth today and a good surprise. He’s been excellent on the move and quick. Great delivery and definitely a guy riding some momentum with his play this offseason. Stock up on Novosad, who is committed to Baylor with a Baylor backpack and also giving Texas A&M and Ohio State strong consideration. — On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman

7:23 p.m. PT: Watching Dante Moore, Baylor commit Austin Novosad, Avery Johnson, Alabama commit Eli Holstein and USC verbal Malachi Nelson work on outside the pocket throws while rolling to their left. Novosad continues to look strong. Dante Moore’s quick release is on display, though he may not move quite as well as some of the others. Eli Holstein is letting it rip. He’s receiving some instruction in mechanics and looks to be receptive to making changes and tweaks. Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

7:15 p.m. PT: Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina and five-star Dante Moore have been sharp early on. Ball comes out quick for the Vizzina and he’s been sharp throwing underneath. He’s very consistent. Same goes for USC Five-Star Plus+ commit Malachi Nelson, who has been equally as strong and smooth. New Miami commit Jaden Rashada has been a little off the mark to start. The arm motion and delivery still look the part. — On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman

7:12 p.m. PT: Iowa State verbal JJ Kohl has been sharp. Very easy coming out of his hand. — On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons

7:09 p.m. PT: 5-star USC commit Malachi Nelson looks very clean so far. Everything has been crisp. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

7:04 p.m. PT: They’re breaking into groups now. It’s been a slower pace to start. Things may pick up soon. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

6:58 p.m. PT: I’m impressed with Baylor commit Austin Novosad and Iowa State pledge JJ Kohl so far in this camera station. Novosad has pure natural mechanics and Kohl has considerable juice on his throws. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

6:53 p.m. PT: On3 Consensus five-star tight end Duce Robinson is out here catching passes and looks to be wearing USC gloves. Robinson may have leaned out some from this time last year. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

6:47 p.m. PT: The quarterbacks are going through a station where they throw from a circle of cameras- presumably to record their throwing motions. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

6:42 p.m. PT: Kohl has a reported 97 mph fastball on the baseball diamond. — On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman

6:41 p.m. PT: They’re working on stationary throws to the sideline one by one. It’s not an easy throw. Dante Moore looked good there just now. Got it out cleanly with zip. Iowa State commit JJ Kohl has shown one of the strongest arms thus far in throwing to the sideline. Considerable velocity on his ball and the speed was continuing to increase as it got the target. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

6:38 p.m. PT: I just talked to five-star tight end Duce Robinson‘s dad for a while, and I get the sense USC is in a great spot with him. — On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons

6:35 p.m. PT: USC quarterback and former five-star Caleb Williams has arrived. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

6:20 p.m. PT: “Elite 11 coach Jordan Palmer is working with Florida State commit Chris Parson on foot placement in warmups. A few who I’ve noticed the ball comes out of their hands cleanly in warmups, in no order: Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina, Miami commit Jaden Rashada, USC commit Malachi Nelson, and Baylor commit Austin Novosad.” — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

6:16 p.m. PT: “There’s a little wind out here right now, so it might prove as a little bit of a test for these guys on some throws.” — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

6:10 p.m. PT: “The quarterbacks are doing a coordinated stretching routine. Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina looks to be a touch taller than some of the other QB’s who are also listed at 6’4.” — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

5:59 p.m. PT: “The quarterbacks have hit the field and are starting to get loose. Spotted Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, NC State’s Devin Leary and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson here as college counselors. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings