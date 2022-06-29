ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Kaine discusses Roe v. Wade, Jan. 6 hearings and Ukraine

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ri3m0_0gP5H6zq00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) visited Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth Tuesday to tour dry dock facilities, discuss current projects and walk the new Production Training Facility, where apprentice program graduates apply their skills.

Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, recently helped secure funding to support shipbuilding and other defense projects in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which was passed by the committee and is ready for a full vote before the full Senate.

After his visit, News 3 caught up with the senator to hear his thoughts on several issues, including Roe v. Wade being overturned , Tuesday's surprise Jan. 6 Committee hearing and the Russia-Ukraine war. Here's what he had to say:

Roe v. Wade

Sen. Tim Kaine on Roe v. Wade being overturned

When asked about his reaction to the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade Friday, Kaine said he wasn't surprised because of last month's leak of the draft opinion. He said what was shocking was a constitutional right being taken away.

"You know, the Supreme Court interprets law and reinterprets law - they do that. But the Supreme Court has granted rights... I mean, is there an instance in our history where a right that has been given constitutional protection has been taken away? A right that generations of women - really, all Americans - have relied upon? So, that was a shocker," the senator said.

Jan. 6 Committee hearings

Sen. Tim Kaine on Jan. 6 Committee surprise hearing

Tuesday, the Jan. 6 Committee, which is investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and trying to make a case that Former President Donald Trump's claim that the 2020 election was "stolen" led directly to the insurrection, held its sixth meeting on just a day's notice.

While Kaine said he didn't get a chance to watch the latest hearing, he recalled the day of the attack, saying it was "a day I'm never gonna forget." He was trapped in the building as Trump's supporters stormed it.

"These hearings are important to lay out how close we came to a cataclysm that day. And then patriots among us - elected officials and others - we gotta figure out what we do to guard this from ever happening again," he said.

Ukraine, Russia and the NATO Summit

Sen. Tim Kaine on Ukraine, Russia and NATO Summit

Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that Turkey announced it has agreed to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) , which is regarded as a breakthrough in an impasse clouding a leaders’ summit in Madrid. Kaine said this is a "huge positive."

With Russia continuing to escalate its attacks on Ukraine, we asked the senator what more Congress is looking to do to not only prevent violence from spreading outside Ukraine but also to help its people.

"I think the work that we have done - the United States has done - to forge a coalition of democracies to stand up against illegal invasion has been very strong, and it has been effective because it's dramatically shrunk [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war aims. He thought he would be able to topple Ukraine and basically take over the government in a matter of days," Kaine said, describing Putin as being "the best salesman for Ukrainian democracy and the best salesman for the value of NATO."

The senator said the U.S. has to keep providing Ukraine with support as their ally.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Government
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Fox News

Biden hastily ends press conference as reporters shout questions: ‘I’m out of here’

President Biden hastily ended a press conference on Thursday, turning his back as reporters shouted questions and declaring, "I’m out of here." Biden answered several questions from a pre-determined list of reporters during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, following the NATO Summit before he said, "All right, guys," and attempted to wrap things up. Multiple reporters still wanted to ask questions, and someone in the crowd promised to be quick, but Biden shut it down nonetheless.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nato#Politics Federal#Norfolk Naval Shipyard#Senate#The Supreme Court#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Place
Madrid, Spain
Fox News

Roe v. Wade overturned: Washington Post columnist thanks Donald Trump, hails 'greatest pro-life president'

Conservative Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen said every pro-lifer should say four words today: "Thank you, Donald Trump." "Overturning Roe v. Wade has been the overarching, seemingly impossible goal of the pro-life movement for almost five decades. Now that it has finally been achieved, four words should be on the lips of every pro-life conservative today: Thank you, Donald Trump," Thiessen, a Fox News contributor, wrote for the Post.
POTUS
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls overturning of Roe v. Wade a "blessing"

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to a reporter after a news conference outside U.S. Supreme Court on July 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Republican legislator filed a lawsuit against Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her mask mandate inside the House chamber that caused “segregation” among lawmakers. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy