Elderly couple dies in mobile home explosion in Oklahoma

HENRYETTA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An elderly couple died in a mobile home explosion in Eastern Oklahoma.

The explosion occurred early Monday morning on Elm Road in Henryetta.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff told Tulsa World the explosion is believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

Further details were not available.

