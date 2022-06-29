Elderly couple dies in mobile home explosion in Oklahoma
HENRYETTA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An elderly couple died in a mobile home explosion in Eastern Oklahoma.68-year-old woman who suffered multiple broken bones in OHP arrest now facing multiple charges
The explosion occurred early Monday morning on Elm Road in Henryetta.
The Okmulgee County Sheriff told Tulsa World the explosion is believed to have been caused by a gas leak.Oklahoma man charged with second-degree murder violates bond conditions
Further details were not available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 6