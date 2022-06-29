RTD waiving fares in August as part of statewide initiative

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is waiving fares for the month of August as part of a statewide initiative to reduce ground-level ozone.

August is Colorado's high ozone season, according to RTD. The district believes the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative will benefit both customers and Coloradans.

"RTD is committed to promoting better air through its strategic plan priority of Community Value, in which the agency strives to be a strong community partner, providing value to customers as well as to the broader Denver metro region while sustaining planet Earth," general manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said in a statement. "The agency has already made such commitments as evidenced by its 36 battery-electric sub fleet that operates on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver and, further, through the recent procurement of 17 additional zero emission buses that are expected to be delivered and deployed to some fixed routes in early 2023."

RTD says the initiative is made possible through Senate Bill 22-180 and the Colorado Energy Office.

Customers with questions can contact RTD Customer Care at 303-299-6000 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

