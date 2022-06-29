ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

RTD waiving fares in August as part of statewide initiative

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BE1ui_0gP5GrQF00

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is waiving fares for the month of August as part of a statewide initiative to reduce ground-level ozone.

August is Colorado's high ozone season, according to RTD. The district believes the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative will benefit both customers and Coloradans.

"RTD is committed to promoting better air through its strategic plan priority of Community Value, in which the agency strives to be a strong community partner, providing value to customers as well as to the broader Denver metro region while sustaining planet Earth," general manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said in a statement. "The agency has already made such commitments as evidenced by its 36 battery-electric sub fleet that operates on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver and, further, through the recent procurement of 17 additional zero emission buses that are expected to be delivered and deployed to some fixed routes in early 2023."

RTD says the initiative is made possible through Senate Bill 22-180 and the Colorado Energy Office.

Customers with questions can contact RTD Customer Care at 303-299-6000 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

    Comments / 5

     

    DENVER EAT & DRINK

    More
     

    DENVER THINGS TO DO

    More
     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    denverite.com

    Denver and other cities are suing Gov. Jared Polis over taxes and power

    On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
    DENVER, CO
    Westword

    Colorado Dispensaries Prepare for 7/10

    Has it been almost three months since 4/20? Time to get out the dab rig. The exact origin of the 7/10 celebration is murky, but it's widely agreed that the inspiration was a date whose numbers look like the word "oil" when turned upside down. While July 10 is a relatively new day of festivities for the cannabis community, 7/10 has evolved quickly as extraction technology progresses. But not all of that evolution has been appreciated.
    COLORADO STATE
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    Colorado State
    City
    Denver, CO
    County
    Denver, CO
    Denver, CO
    Traffic
    Local
    Colorado Traffic
    9NEWS

    Where to see Fighting Falcon flyovers in Colorado

    AURORA, Colo. — This Fourth of July the Colorado Air National Guard will show off its air power by performing flyovers at events in Colorado. >Video above: Colorado's 140th Wing performed flyovers around the Denver metro area in 2020. The Guard's F-16 Fighting Falcons will take off from Buckley...
    AURORA, CO
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Rtd#Fares#Ozone#Senate Bill#Better Air#Coloradans#Community Value#Rtd Customer Care
    1230 ESPN

    What’s Next for the Oldest Building in Downtown Denver?

    The Curry-Chucovich House sticks out like a sore thumb among the rest of its neighbors on Court Place in downtown Denver. Not only is the building's regal red architecture extremely eye-catching, but the historic property awkwardly sits in the middle of two parking lots. The 3230-square-foot building was originally built...
    DENVER, CO
    FOX21News.com

    Do this to get your Colorado Cashback check by September

    COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday, June 30, 2022 is the deadline to file your Colorado state taxes to receive your expedited Colorado Cashback check – you can also apply for the Property Tax/Rent/Heat Rebate Credit with the same deadline in place. A new law signed by Governor Jared Polis...
    COLORADO STATE
    OutThere Colorado

    Colorado's 'Peaks to Plains' dream trail sees progress

    Slow, steady progress continues toward a dream trail that would connect Denver to the Continental Divide. The long-envisioned Peaks to Plains Trail is projected to stretch 65 miles and 5,600 feet from the South Platte River Trail in the Mile High City to the Clear Creek headwaters high on Loveland Pass. The result promises to be "a quintessential Colorado experience," said Scot Grossman, the Jefferson County Open Space project manager who has overseen developments for about a decade.
    COLORADO STATE
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Traffic
    Margaret Jackson

    Garcia Hand Picked cannabis debuts in Colorado

    (Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver) (Morrison, Colo.) The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Experience at Red Rocks celebrating the rock legend’s 80th birthday couldn’t have been a more fitting place for Garcia Hand Picked to debut its three exclusive cannabis strains in Colorado.
    DENVER, CO
    CBS Denver

    Denver launches new housing program for the homeless

    The City of Denver launched a new program to get more people experiencing homelessness into reliable housing. Denver is among the first cities to try something like this. Grant money is helping the plan leaders think will make a difference, and it's the first city to be awarded the grant money by the Social Impact Partnership Pay for Results Act.The up to $5.5 million dollar grant combined with the success of the Denver social impact bond will help those who are in and out of the hospitals and the jail system.The at least 125 people selected for this program will...
    DENVER, CO
    Denver7 News KMGH

    Denver7 News KMGH

    26K+
    Followers
    8K+
    Post
    7M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

     https://denver7.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy