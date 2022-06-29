ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

I-12E O’Neal off ramp closed for chemical spill clean up

By Allison Bruhl
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department says the I-12 East O’Neal off ramp will be closed...

Repairs got complicated, but power restored in Morgan City

The work, 100 feet in the air and in the dark, took longer than expected, but repairs on a major Morgan City power line were complete and a citywide blackout ended by 5:40 a.m., Mayor Lee Dragna said. in a Facebook post Friday. The blackout began at midnight. Officials said...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Unattended pot sparks kitchen fire in Central Thursday afternoon

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Firefighters in Central responded to a kitchen fire that was sparked by an unattended pot on a stove on Thursday afternoon. The Central Fire Department said crews responded to Calverton Drive in the Hampton Village Subdivision and quickly extinguished the fire. However, the fire department said it wasn’t put out easily as the homeowner had used a kitchen fire extinguisher to put the fire out until the extinguisher emptied and the fire reignited.
CENTRAL, LA
New traffic monitors popping up around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - New traffic monitors popping up around Baton Rouge, making residents wonder what the innovations are bringing to the community. “So what these are is they're called permanent count stations,” explained Mark Armstrong, the mayor’s chief communication officer. You can spot one near busy intersections, businesses...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Vehicle a total loss after overnight fire on Cedar Pointe Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the District Six Fire Department were called to a reported fire on Cedar Pointe Blvd. around 2:30 a.m. Initially, four engines and two chief units responded to the call. Firefighters arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. Those same firefighters...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Road work to begin July 5 on I-12 overpass at 4-H Club Road in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Work to repair the I-12 overpass at 4-H Club Road is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 5, according to Denham Springs city officials. Officials said there will be nightly closures on 4-H Club Road from the intersection of Rushing Road to Vincent Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. They added that the right lane of I-12 will be closed for repair work as well.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
CATS bus involved in crash on Stanford Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A CATS bus was involved in a crash on Stanford Avenue Friday morning. The front of the bus appeared to be heavily damaged as a result of the accident. According to EMS, there were no reported injuries. This is a developing story. Please check back...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge engineering firm acquires another Baton Rouge engineering firm

Forte and Tablada, a Baton Rouge surveying and engineering firm, has acquired Boyd Holmes Engineering, a company that specializes in designing urban and rural bridges throughout Louisiana. In a news release, Forte and Tablada said Boyd Holmes Engineering has worked for 20 years with local municipalities and the Louisiana Department...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ochsner announces schedule changes for Fourth of July holiday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local Ochsner urgent care clinics will have adjusted schedules for the Fourth of July. Ochsner Urgent Care and Occupational Health – Highland Park – 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health – Central – 8 a.m. –...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Mason's Grill announces new ownership after 24 years

BATON ROUGE - Mason's Grill, a popular Baton Rouge brunch spot, has changed ownership after 24 years. Mike and Shirlee Alfandre have sold the Jefferson Highway restaurant they created to Rober and Christina Alamarie. The Alfandres announced the change on social media Thursday, thanking customers for decades of support. They...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Police investigating gunfire at Corporate Boulevard shopping center

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shopping center near I-10 after gunshots were reported in the parking lot Tuesday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the gunfire was initially reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday outside Hooters on Corporate Boulevard. According to police, it appeared no one was hurt. Photos...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Malfunctioning dryer sparked early-morning blaze at Baton Rouge apartment

BATON ROUGE - An apartment complex went up in flames early Monday morning due to a malfunctioning dryer, the fire department reported. The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at Park Place Apartments on South Harrells Ferry Road at around 4 a.m. to find that all 10 residents of the building, nine adults and one child, had safely evacuated. Firefighters contained the flames to one unit, but neighboring units suffered smoke and fire damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
EBRSO: One arrested after brief foot chase in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a vehicle. Deputies arrived at the Winn-Dixie in Central and saw that one person was attempting to flee on foot. EBRSO says that person was detained down Joor Rd.
CENTRAL, LA
New River dredging nears Gonzales city limits

As the dredging of New River progresses, the before and after images are striking. Moving eastward, the job is nearing Gonzales’ city limits with two barriers in place to hold back water and allow access. Comparing the dredged channel with parts yet to be dredged…. to parts of the...
GONZALES, LA
New Law: Cross Atchafalaya Basin Under 18 Minutes, Get a Ticket

I am not saying I have EVERY done this before, but I have recently taken a lot of trips to Baton Rouge for chemo. It became a challenge started by my dad. That's right, I'll blame him first. I can remember crossing the basin bridge as a teenager with just my permit, being scared to death to go over the speed limit there. My uncle in Baton Rouge would tell me sometimes they fly planes over the bridge to catch speeders. Course, then I discovered the Waze app and all bets were off. The speed limits on the Basin bridge are 60 for normal vehicles and 55 for commercial vehicles. This makes it the slowed game of "can I pass you" in the world!
BATON ROUGE, LA

