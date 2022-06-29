ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Unchallenged in upcoming election, Ron Anders headed for second term as mayor of Auburn

By JOHN WEST
Opelika-Auburn News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the qualification period for the upcoming Auburn municipal elections drew to a close Tuesday, Mayor Ron Anders emerged as the sole mayoral candidate in the Aug. 23 municipal election. That means he’s headed for a second term as mayor. “I’m thankful and grateful that this community has...

oanow.com

Comments / 1

