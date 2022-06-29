ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Issues at the Green River encampment

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne King County Councilmember is proposing a task force pilot project...

Jules Baby
3d ago

"Issues at a homeless camp? I'm shocked!"....said no one. They'll offer all the things these people need and 4 will likely accept it. There has to be consequences for campers and an audit of where all the taxpayer money goes or nothing will ever change.

missyme1
3d ago

Good work...keep it going but add consistency in consequence....we see and know half of them want to squalor and steal, assault and rob versus getting their own place because they know eviction is immanent due to drugs and the streets coming 1st...and WA state not approaching the situation correctly....

KOMO News

Governor Inslee addresses crime and cleanup of homeless encampments

SEATTLE - Governor Jay Inslee told KOMO on Thursday bold action is needed to reduce crime at homeless encampments. This, as he made stops in Auburn and Seattle to tour the shelter and housing projects supported by state funding. He spoke to us in Auburn after visiting a YMCA shelter...
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Pierce County sees jump in property values

(The Center Square) – Residential property values in Pierce County, Washington, are up 19% compared to a 16% increase in 2021. “Home values in all parts of our county continue to increase dramatically, typically by a startling countywide average of around $80,000 each in the past year,” Pierce County Assessor Mike Lonergan said in a statement.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Western Washington 4th of July fireworks: where to watch and when

Fourth of July celebrations are back and in full force this year! And with so many cities celebrating, it’s your choice to decide where you and your family want to set up camp, throw down a big ‘ol blanket, grab some drinks out of the cooler, and look up at the sky to see the spectacular light show! Here’s a run down of where to see the fireworks on Independence Day.
TACOMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

62-Unit Olympia Apartment Complex Acquired for $21.25M in 1031 Exchange

A California multifamily investment company has acquired a new 62-unit apartment community in east Olympia for $21.25 million in a 1031 exchange transaction, according to a news release from the buyer’s broker. The price equates to $342,741 per unit for Crescent Point, located at 5600 Dunham Drive, just north...
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

King County Council votes to move elections to even years

King County voters will see a new ballot measure this November, one that moves future county elections to even-numbered years. Traditionally local elections have been held every other year in odd-numbered years, one year off of the national election cycle. With this new legislation, King County voters would elect federal, state, and local politicians all at once.
KING COUNTY, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Fourth of July Events to Know About

The Fourth of July comes on a Monday this year. Here are some local weekend-and day-of events worth checking out. See fireworks at the horse races with Emerald Downs Racetrack in Auburn. On the afternoon of July 3, there will be movies playing on the big screen for entertainment until the races begin at 5 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. Tickets are going fast. Learn more and purchase tickets here.
AUBURN, WA
Chronicle

Six More Thurston County Residents Die of COVID-19, Including Two Young People

Thurston County added 616 COVID-19 cases during the week of June 20-26 as the death toll reached 397 on Monday. Six COVID deaths of Thurston County residents were confirmed between June 16 and 27, according to data from Public Health and Social Services. Three women died: one in her 20s, one in her 80s and one in her 90s. Three males also died: one between 10 and 20, one in his 70s and one in his 80s.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Down and Out and Feeling Thirsty

Written by Richard Dorsett with comments by Don Doman. It’s a hot one. Living on the streets isn’t just rough, but is often physically demanding. People haul their possessions, work on automobiles, and are frequently without shade or shelter. When it’s pushing 90 degrees in my backyard, the asphalt down in the port is 110 degrees and hotter.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

United Way of King County offering free meals for kids this summer

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Free summer meals are available for kids and teens at many parks, community centers, schools and faith-based organizations in King County this year. The program is only for kids and teens ages 18 and under, but some sites may offer additional resources for older family members. There is no fee, sign-up or proof of identity required to receive a meal.
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Surprise logging operation in west Olympia has galvanized neighbors

Olympia residents near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised this morning when they discovered that 20th Avenue was being shut down with no notice for a logging operation there. This cutting is within Olympia's city limits, but due to the size of the property, the landowner was...
OLYMPIA, WA

