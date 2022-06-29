Remembering Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.: 'He will be surely missed'

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shreveport United Men On Cusp of Playoff SpotUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Mavericks Heading To TBL National ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Home Sweet Home For Shreveport United WomenUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Mavericks Start Regional Finals Series WednesdayUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Blue Goose Fall To LA KreweUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Friends, family gather for Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell funeral
Friends, family, and the local law enforcement community are gathering Friday morning for the memorial service of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr.
Full Details of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell’s Memorial
Details have been released about the memorial service for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell. Caldwell drowned Thursday of last week while on vacation in Florida, after falling from a boat while reaching for his hat that had gone into the water. Caldwell went in the water, but never resurfaced. His body was found the following Saturday by a kayaker, who notified authorities.
KSLA
GETTING ANSWERS: Is anything being done about the litter on Levy Street?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several viewers have reached out to KSLA about litter in the city. Michael Krompegal said he wants to know why the Christian Service on Levy Street can’t serve meals to people inside their building. He claims these to-go boxes end up on the streets and sidewalks on Texas Avenue, from Linwood to Mansfield Road.
KTBS
Shreveport gives startup recycler time to respond to contract terms
SHREVEPORT, La. - The clock is ticking on Shreveport's controversial recycling contractor to put up a performance bond and get on with the job. The City Council voted this week to keep a performance bond in place. It's been more than nine months since the council first approved a contract for Charlette Edwards of C. Edwards Concepts despite Edwards having no experience, equipment or employees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning July 1 Crash on LA 6
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning July 1 Crash on LA 6. Louisiana – On July 1, 2022, at approximately 4:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6, west of Many, Louisiana. Ronald Williams, 48, of Powhatan, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Authorities reported a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-49 in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
Authorities reported a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-49 in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. On early Wednesday evening, a semi-truck flipped over in Shreveport. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place on Interstate 49 [...]
KSLA
One of the victims from Cotton Valley explosion has died
BARKSDALE, La. (KSLA) - Chancey Hawk has passed away from the injuries he sustained in an explosion back in May. An Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport official confirmed that Hawk, one of three burn victims of the explosion, has died. A family member says he passed away Thursday, June 30. A...
Caddo Parish Now Requiring Spaying & Neutering Of All Dogs & Cats
Caddo Parish Commission has enacted a new ordinance requiring all dogs and cats in unincorporated areas of the parish be spayed or neutered. Ordinance 6148 of 2022 is an effort to reduce the number of unwanted dogs and cats being euthanized in Caddo Parish. Caddo parish is currently heavily overpopulated...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSLA
New 100,000 square foot warehouse opened at Port of Caddo-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new, large warehouse is now open at the Port of Caddo-Bossier after a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, June 30. The new warehouse will help two companies expand their operations at the port. The project is a joint venture between the port, the Red River Waterway Commission, and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at 4000 Doug Attaway Blvd.
KTAL
Dr. Karen M. Pendleton, kindness and health
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –KTAL and KMSS have partnered with The Nell Shehee Foundation’s Operation Kindness effort. The goal is to promote kindness and remind people that “It’s OK to Be Kind.”. Dr. Karen M. Pendleton, shares that kindness is a recipe for good health and staying...
When Will Diamond Jacks Reopen?
The quickly dilapidating facility off I-20 in Bossier, formerly known as Diamond Jacks Casino, will soon have new life. Mississippi based company Foundation Gaming is currently going through the process of purchasing Diamond Jacks Casino. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns told KEEL News:. Everything is going very smoothly...
KSLA
Caddo Parish spay, neuter law goes into effect July 1
Officials say a man called them in reference to a domestic dispute and claimed to be a stabbing victim. Back in March, the Louisiana Department of Education reported nearly 3,000 staffing vacancies. Gas station employee reacts to recent shootings. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. “Violence isn’t the answer and all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch as Caddo Bridge Pilings Are Blown Up
A new bridge is on the way, but the old bridge over Caddo Lake in the Mooringsport area is now gone. Demolition crews blew it up on Wednesday. Actually, most of the bridge was dismantled and hauled off before the explosions. The explosions had to happen to get rid of the bridge pilings in the lake. It is worth noting that Erin Buchanan with DOTD says "the debris created from the detonation of the bridge footings will be dredged and removed from the water."
KSLA
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday, June 29 that investigators are looking into a woman accused of scamming dozens of other women out of thousands of dollars through her online boutique. Bailey Baker, 23, of Grand Cane, is being investigated after dozens of...
KSLA
Minden Mayor Terry L. Gardner dead at 68
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Minden confirmed on June 28 that Mayor Terry L. Gardner died from complications related to his recent cancer diagnosis. Below is the information from the City of Minden’s Facebook page:
KTAL
Shreveport teen captured in Houston after third escape
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teen who escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie, La., more than two weeks ago is back in custody, according to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office. Anthony Mandigo, 17, escaped from custody on Monday, June 13 while on a medical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Shreveport mayor, health leaders discuss hospital staffing shortage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins held a news conference Wednesday, June 29 to discuss the impact the hospital staffing shortage is having on healthcare in the city. The mayor was joined by hospital and healthcare leaders in the community, specifically to talk about COVID-19. The mayor’s office says...
KSLA
Picture of shooting suspect released
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins turned to Facebook to urge everyone to enjoy a safe Fourth of July weekend. The juvenile is being held on a bond of $790,000. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Remembering Charlie Caldwell Jr. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Pews filled with loved ones listened to speeches...
KSLA
Bossier officials say water, air systems at jail in normal condition
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - For the past few days, KSLA has gotten phone calls and emails from people with family members locked up at the Bossier Maximum Security Jail, saying inmates don’t have drinkable water, sewers were backing up in jail cells and that there is no air conditioning.
KTAL
Salute the Badge: Corporal Leona Gray
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The calling to become a law enforcement officer came to Shreveport Police Corporal Leona Gray at a young age. As a teen in Alexandria, Louisiana she made up her mind on her path in life. “Growing up in an environment where there was so much...
Shreveport Times | The Times
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT
shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.http://shreveporttimes.com
Comments / 0