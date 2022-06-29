Remembering Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.: 'He will be surely missed'

A new bridge is on the way, but the old bridge over Caddo Lake in the Mooringsport area is now gone. Demolition crews blew it up on Wednesday. Actually, most of the bridge was dismantled and hauled off before the explosions. The explosions had to happen to get rid of the bridge pilings in the lake. It is worth noting that Erin Buchanan with DOTD says "the debris created from the detonation of the bridge footings will be dredged and removed from the water."

