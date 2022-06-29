ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Remembering Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.: 'He will be surely missed'

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Full Details of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell’s Memorial

Details have been released about the memorial service for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell. Caldwell drowned Thursday of last week while on vacation in Florida, after falling from a boat while reaching for his hat that had gone into the water. Caldwell went in the water, but never resurfaced. His body was found the following Saturday by a kayaker, who notified authorities.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

GETTING ANSWERS: Is anything being done about the litter on Levy Street?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several viewers have reached out to KSLA about litter in the city. Michael Krompegal said he wants to know why the Christian Service on Levy Street can’t serve meals to people inside their building. He claims these to-go boxes end up on the streets and sidewalks on Texas Avenue, from Linwood to Mansfield Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport gives startup recycler time to respond to contract terms

SHREVEPORT, La. - The clock is ticking on Shreveport's controversial recycling contractor to put up a performance bond and get on with the job. The City Council voted this week to keep a performance bond in place. It's been more than nine months since the council first approved a contract for Charlette Edwards of C. Edwards Concepts despite Edwards having no experience, equipment or employees.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KSLA

One of the victims from Cotton Valley explosion has died

BARKSDALE, La. (KSLA) - Chancey Hawk has passed away from the injuries he sustained in an explosion back in May. An Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport official confirmed that Hawk, one of three burn victims of the explosion, has died. A family member says he passed away Thursday, June 30. A...
COTTON VALLEY, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Barber
Person
Joe Francis
KSLA

New 100,000 square foot warehouse opened at Port of Caddo-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new, large warehouse is now open at the Port of Caddo-Bossier after a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, June 30. The new warehouse will help two companies expand their operations at the port. The project is a joint venture between the port, the Red River Waterway Commission, and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at 4000 Doug Attaway Blvd.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Dr. Karen M. Pendleton, kindness and health

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –KTAL and KMSS have partnered with The Nell Shehee Foundation’s Operation Kindness effort. The goal is to promote kindness and remind people that “It’s OK to Be Kind.”. Dr. Karen M. Pendleton, shares that kindness is a recipe for good health and staying...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

When Will Diamond Jacks Reopen?

The quickly dilapidating facility off I-20 in Bossier, formerly known as Diamond Jacks Casino, will soon have new life. Mississippi based company Foundation Gaming is currently going through the process of purchasing Diamond Jacks Casino. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns told KEEL News:. Everything is going very smoothly...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Caddo Parish spay, neuter law goes into effect July 1

Officials say a man called them in reference to a domestic dispute and claimed to be a stabbing victim. Back in March, the Louisiana Department of Education reported nearly 3,000 staffing vacancies. Gas station employee reacts to recent shootings. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. “Violence isn’t the answer and all...
CADDO PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#City Marshal#American
News Radio 710 KEEL

Watch as Caddo Bridge Pilings Are Blown Up

A new bridge is on the way, but the old bridge over Caddo Lake in the Mooringsport area is now gone. Demolition crews blew it up on Wednesday. Actually, most of the bridge was dismantled and hauled off before the explosions. The explosions had to happen to get rid of the bridge pilings in the lake. It is worth noting that Erin Buchanan with DOTD says "the debris created from the detonation of the bridge footings will be dredged and removed from the water."
MOORINGSPORT, LA
KSLA

Minden Mayor Terry L. Gardner dead at 68

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Minden confirmed on June 28 that Mayor Terry L. Gardner died from complications related to his recent cancer diagnosis. Below is the information from the City of Minden’s Facebook page:
MINDEN, LA
KTAL

Shreveport teen captured in Houston after third escape

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teen who escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie, La., more than two weeks ago is back in custody, according to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office. Anthony Mandigo, 17, escaped from custody on Monday, June 13 while on a medical...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSLA

Shreveport mayor, health leaders discuss hospital staffing shortage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins held a news conference Wednesday, June 29 to discuss the impact the hospital staffing shortage is having on healthcare in the city. The mayor was joined by hospital and healthcare leaders in the community, specifically to talk about COVID-19. The mayor’s office says...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Picture of shooting suspect released

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins turned to Facebook to urge everyone to enjoy a safe Fourth of July weekend. The juvenile is being held on a bond of $790,000. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Remembering Charlie Caldwell Jr. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Pews filled with loved ones listened to speeches...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Salute the Badge: Corporal Leona Gray

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The calling to become a law enforcement officer came to Shreveport Police Corporal Leona Gray at a young age. As a teen in Alexandria, Louisiana she made up her mind on her path in life. “Growing up in an environment where there was so much...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy