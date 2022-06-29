ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Air New Zealand to install world-first economy bunk beds on long-haul flights

By Elias Visontay
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9xZS_0gP5GDYX00
Air New Zealand has announced plans to install six sleeping pods across eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The beds will be open to regular and premium economy passengers.

Air New Zealand will soon allow economy passengers to lie down and take a nap in communal, bunk bed-style sleeping pods on its planes, as it attempts to entice passengers on to its more than 17-hour ultra-long-haul flights.

In what the airline says will be a world first when its new cabins are installed by 2024, premium and regular economy passengers will still be sold traditional seats that do not recline into a bed.

However, these passengers will be able to book four-hour sessions in lie-flat sleeping pods – which the airline has named “Skynest” – at an additional cost.

Pods will have a mattress and sheets – which will be changed by cabin crew after each booking – and will be stacked on top of each other to take advantage of the height of the cabin.

Each pod will have a privacy curtain, USB charging and “ventilation outlets”.

Five economy seats will be removed to make space to install six of the Skynest pods across eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners that Air New Zealand will receive from the end of 2024.

The sleeping pods will not be available for the launch of Air New Zealand’s direct flights between Auckland and New York this September – a route that is set to exceed 17 hours. The airline will also resume its Auckland to Chicago service in October.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman told the Guardian that while the booking cost for a four-hour session in one of the beds has not yet been determined, it will only be open to regular and premium economy passengers.

Passengers will only be able to book one session in a pod per flight, as demand from the more than 200 seats across the economy cabin is expected to be strong.

The spokeswoman said the sleeping pods will be limited to one person at a time. The airline is developing a booking system for the pods.

Greg Foran, Air New Zealand’s chief executive, said the bunk-style beds will be “a real game-changer for the economy travel experience”.

“New Zealand’s location puts us in a unique position to lead on the ultra-long-haul travel experience. We have zeroed in on sleep, comfort and wellness because we know how important it is for our customers to arrive well-rested,” Foran said. “Whether they are heading straight into a meeting, or to their first holiday hotspot – they want to hit the ground running.”

Leanne Geraghty, the airline’s chief customer and sales officer, said: “Research shows us the first night away from home is the hardest to get a good night’s sleep so everything we do onboard is to help create a sense of calm – from the lighting and sleep ritual including sleepy teas and balms, to the healthier food choices and breathable fabrics.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGYFy_0gP5GDYX00
Each sleeping pod will have a privacy curtain. Photograph: Fraser Clements/Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand’s plans for the sleeping pods come amid a spate of recent developments in the push toward ultra-long-haul flights between the region and the east coast of the United States and Europe.

In May, Australia’s Qantas unveiled further details of its long-anticipated plans to run non-stop flights from Sydney and Melbourne to London and New York. The so-called “Project Sunrise” flights, some of which will run 20 hours, will begin flying at the end of 2025. For its ultra-long-haul flights, Qantas has announced “wellbeing zones” for economy passengers to move about and stretch.

Air New Zealand also announced similar style “care stations” for all passengers in its new cabin designs on Wednesday.

The airline first announced plans for beds for economy passengers in 2020, and already offers Skycouch, where a family or passengers who have booked out a row of seats in economy, or have spare seats next to them, can request special footrests that turn the row into a makeshift bed.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Unfinished and unwanted 9,000-passenger cruise ship to be scrapped

What was meant to be one of the world’s largest cruise ships is being prepared for its maiden voyage – to a scrapyard. Global Dream II, which was designed to hold more than 9,000 passengers, had almost been completed at a shipyard on Germany’s Baltic coast. However, the shipbuilder MV Werften filed for bankruptcy in January 2022 and the administrators cannot find a buyer for Global Dream II.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunk Beds#Premium Economy#Skynest#Air New Zealand
pawmypets.com

World’s Biggest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Mesmerizing

Turtles are magnificent creatures. This one found by tourists on the coastline is the biggest sea turtle on the planet. This leatherback turtle emerged from the water and resting in the sand, just to return to the sea. These turtles are the largest of all types, and it is a...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Air Canada admits British passengers were rounded up and hauled off flight by armed police in Toronto by 'MISTAKE' in heavy-handed crackdown over mask rules

An airline which ejected at least 25 passengers from a Heathrow-bound plane without telling them why has admitted that some were 'mistakenly removed'. Air Canada has confirmed that some passengers had done nothing wrong before its staff accompanied by armed police ordered them off the plane. Officials have been contacting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Boeing
Place
Sydney
The Independent

‘Humiliating and traumatic’: Disabled woman carried off flight after special assistance failed to appear

A disabled woman has spoken out about feeling “traumatised and humiliated” after special assistance was slow or non-existent at two separate UK airports, either side of her flight.Suzanne Croft, a wheelchair user with muscular dystrophy, was flying from Newcastle Internation to London Heathrow on Thursday, 9 June when she says airport assistance staff were slow to arrive and help her on and off of the plane.Ms Croft says other passengers were allowed to board but it took over an hour for special assistance staff to assist her onto the aircraft, and her wheelchair to be loaded into the hold -...
U.K.
Apartment Therapy

I Only Ever Travel With Carry-On Luggage and This Is How I Do It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Ah, summer vacations! One of my New Year’s resolutions is to go on at least one vacation this year, and I’m already flexing my packing muscles after two years of staying at home. I must admit, I pride myself on being able to pack everything I need in a carry-on, since the last thing I want to do once I arrive at my vacation spot is head to baggage claim and wait for my checked luggage. It always adds extra time, and I can’t help but feel a slight sense of anxiety as I search for my luggage amidst everyone else’s. Plus, in the past, if I was checking a bag, it was because I packed four extra pairs of shoes I thought I might wear, then never actually did. I’ve learned a lot since then, and perfecting the art of traveling with carry-on luggage saves me time, money, and keeps travel anxiety at bay.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

The Guardian

337K+
Followers
81K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy