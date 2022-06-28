ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, TN

Powell three-star quarterback Jordyn Potts commits to Tennessee Tech football

By Emily Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Powell quarterback Jordyn Potts, a three-star prospect, announced his commitment to Tennessee Tech football Tuesday after visiting the Golden Eagles on Monday.

Potts was one of the top quarterbacks in Tennessee in 2021, passing for 3,804 yards and 37 touchdowns en route to Powell's first Class 5A state championship in program history. He also added 411 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing.

The 6-foot, 175-pound quarterback was named the state championship MVP, throwing for 324 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. He chose Tennessee Tech among offers from Murray State, Tennessee State and Eastern Kentucky.

TOP HIGH SCHOOL QUARTERBACKS: Top Knoxville area high school football quarterbacks to watch going into 2022 season

FOOTBALL RECRUITING: Tennessee football offers 2026 prospect Shavar Young, freshman athlete at Webb

NEYLAND STADIUM: Renovated Neyland Stadium will fit fewer fans. Here's what capacity will be in 2022.

"They were just showing me the most love (of) all the schools that had interest in me," Potts said. "When I went there (Monday), that's when I committed to them. They basically just rolled out the red carpet for me, and I just fell in love. I was like, this is home."

Potts is the second Powell senior to announce a Division I commitment this month, joining Ayden Greene, who committed to Cincinnati. Greene and Potts are close friends and originally hoped to go to college together, but Potts said the two have remained an important support system for each other throughout the recruiting process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SHKu_0gP5GBn500

"We talked a lot actually about how it's just so relieving. We don't have to worry about making that next big play in front of a college coach — that doesn't matter anymore," Potts said. "Now we can just go relax and play with our guys."

The Golden Eagles, an FCS program, finished 3-8 in 2021 and won just one game in the Ohio Valley Conference. However, the team's record doesn't concern Potts. He believes his leadership experience in Powell's success will be his biggest asset as a college athlete. The Panthers went 13-2 in 2021 and were undefeated against Class 5A teams.

"I know they haven't won a lot of games, but that doesn't matter. All all those guys need is just a pickup and we're rolling," he said. "They got a whole new coaching staff in January, so they're changing everything, and their offense relates to a lot of things that I do now at the high school level."

Contact Emily Adams at eaadams@gannett.com or on Twitter @eaadams6 .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Powell three-star quarterback Jordyn Potts commits to Tennessee Tech football

IN THIS ARTICLE
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

