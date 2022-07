Earlier this month Lincoln County Law Enforcement was summoned to Great Plains Health to investigate a case of potential child abuse. According to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office a six-month old male arrived at the hospital severely malnourished. The child was sent to the Children’s Hospital in Omaha for specialized treatment. As of June 30th the infant’s condition has vastly improved according to the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office found the infant had not received any post-natal care from a pediatrician and was born at home. Investigators learned there were additional children in the home, and they were removed. At the completion of the investigation warrants for Felony Child Abuse were issued for both parents. On June 29, 2022 thirty-seven year old North Platte resident Jason Borda and thirty-four year old Melinda Borda were both arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center.

