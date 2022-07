SALT LAKE CITY — Three people including a UHP trooper have minor injuries after a car struck the trooper who was issuing a citation for a vehicle they had pulled over. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with UHP, the trooper initially made a traffic stop on Interstate 215 near 900 West. The trooper was stopped on the right shoulder behind the car he had pulled over.

MURRAY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO