Recruiting: Columbia, Miss. ATH D.J. Cloyd commits to Tulane for 2023

Allstate Sugar Bowl Recognizes Two-Sport State Champion as Best in Region. NEW ORLEANS – Wayne Stein, who directed St. Charles Catholic to a pair of state championships, has been selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Greater New Orleans Boys’ Prep Coach of the Year. The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, selects annual award winners in a variety of categories; it also selects Amateur Athletes of the Month and each year’s Hall of Fame class. Overall, 27 individuals and four teams will be honored for their 2021-22 achievements at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Awards Banquet on July 30. Honorees are currently being announced over a month-long period, wrapping up with the Corbett Awards for the top male and female amateur athletes in the state on July 25 and 26.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO