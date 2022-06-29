ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MS

Recruiting: Columbia, Miss. ATH D.J. Cloyd commits to Tulane for 2023

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.J. Cloyd from Columbia, Miss. became the sixth overall pledge for Tulane’s 2023 class Tuesday. He is the third commitment for the Green Wave within the past five days. The 6-2,...

Recruiting: Tulane gets commitment from tight end Joshua Goines

The Tulane Green Wave continue to pile up commitments for the 2023 recruiting class. Tight end Joshua Goines committed Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 225 pounder from Reedy High in Frisco, Texas fielded offers from Columbia, Yale, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Houston Baptist, Lamar, Sam Houston and UNLV. He received an offer from the Green Wave March 14th.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Archbishop Hannan’s Becky Lambert selected as New Orleans Girls’ Prep Coach of the Year

Lambert Directed Underdog Hawks to Softball State Title. NEW ORLEANS – Becky Lambert has been selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Greater New Orleans Girls’ Prep Coach of the Year after leading Archbishop Hannan to its third straight softball state championship. The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, selects annual award winners in a variety of categories; it also selects Amateur Athletes of the Month and each year’s Hall of Fame class. Overall, 27 individuals and four teams will be honored for their 2021-22 achievements at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Awards Banquet on July 30. Honorees are currently being announced over a month-long period, wrapping up with the Corbett Awards for the top male and female amateur athletes in the state on July 25 and 26.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
St. Charles Catholic’s Wayne Stein selected as Top Boys’ Prep Coach for New Orleans

Allstate Sugar Bowl Recognizes Two-Sport State Champion as Best in Region. NEW ORLEANS – Wayne Stein, who directed St. Charles Catholic to a pair of state championships, has been selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Greater New Orleans Boys’ Prep Coach of the Year. The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, selects annual award winners in a variety of categories; it also selects Amateur Athletes of the Month and each year’s Hall of Fame class. Overall, 27 individuals and four teams will be honored for their 2021-22 achievements at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Awards Banquet on July 30. Honorees are currently being announced over a month-long period, wrapping up with the Corbett Awards for the top male and female amateur athletes in the state on July 25 and 26.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Columbia, MS
Columbia, MS
Columbia, MS
Education
Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley to chair Bowl Season in 2022-23

Hundley Named to National Organization’s Post for 2022-23 NEW ORLEANS – Jeff Hundley, the chief executive officer of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, will serve as the 2022-23 Chair of the Executive Committee of Bowl Season, the national organization which promotes the grand tradition of the college football bowl system, for 2022-23. The organization announced its 2022-23 Executive Committee on Thursday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Miss Mississippi State wins the crown

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 was crowned at the Vicksburg Convention Center Saturday night. Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins won the title and will now represent the state at the Miss America competition. The Top 10 were announced shortly after the Miss Mississippi competition began. After competing...
Pass Christian Is the Mississippi Beach Town You've Probably Never Heard Of

Affectionately known as "The Pass" to locals and devoted visitors, it's common knowledge that Pass Christian is the place where problems, stress, and worries of the world come to pass. Incorporated in 1848, the tiny Coastal Mississippi town of fewer than 7,000 people has kept a low profile over the years, with nearby Gulfport, Bay St. Louis, and Ocean Springs getting most of the out-of-town draw. However, those who are in on Pass Christian's secret are privy to miles of pristine white-sand coastline, beautiful historic architecture, and unbeatable small-town charm.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Hattiesburg business owner reacts to downtown vandalism

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg police department are looking for suspects involved in a downtown vandalism spree. On Wednesday, there were several reports of broken car windows around Hattiesburg and broken windows in several downtown area businesses. The Firestone tire shop in the 200 block of Hardy street...
HATTIESBURG, MS
McComb attorney indicted for 2021 murder

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A McComb attorney has been indicted for a 2021 murder and other charges. The Enterprise Journal reported Robert Lenoir was indicted for murder, tampering with a witness, tampering with evidence, child abuse, child endangerment and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. He was charged in connection to the death of Wendy McMahan […]
MCCOMB, MS
Man shot on Springhill Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was shot on Springhill Road on Wednesday, June 30. Investigators said Preston Craney was found shot in the lower abdomen with a .22 caliber long rifle round near the intersection of Highway28. He was taken to Forrest General Hospital by ambulance for […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman killed in the crash on Moselle-Seminary Road at Stewart Drive in Moselle has been identified. The Jones County Coroner’s Office reports that Brenda Carlisle-Guinn, 49 of Ellisville, died at the scene of the crash. The next-of-kin has been notified. According to the...
MOSELLE, MS
Possible tornado photographed along Mississippi highway Sunday

Photos of what appears to be a funnel cloud moving across the southwest Mississippi landscape were recorded near the intersection of U.S. 84 in Lincoln County. The possible tornado moved southeast of Brookhaven around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Multiple trees and power lines were down, and well as some roof damage to at least one structure, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Chris Reid Monday morning.
Shore Thing Fishing Report 6/30/2022

Speckled trout fishing may be hot - but it's hard to resist the lure of going after the "Big Fish." - by Sonny Schindler, Shore Thing Fishing Charters ​. You can still load up on speckled trout at the nearshore reefs, barrier islands and in the Louisiana Marsh. Honestly, I think the trout fishing is just going to keep getting better, too! Even with the incredible speckled trout fishing, we have been spending a few days chasing the “Big Fish.”
WAVELAND, MS
Hattiesburg Police seek help in ongoing vandalism investigation

HATTIESBUGR, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hub City experienced a string of broken windows this week, and Hattiesburg police are asking the public for help in the ongoing vandalism investigation. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that the damages occurred on or around Monday, June 27, and Tuesday, June 28. Police received multiple...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Woman found unresponsive on sandbar at Eastabuchie Park

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a man after a woman was found unresponsive on a sandbar at Eastabuchie Park on Tuesday, June 28. Authorities said boaters on the Leaf River discovered the woman and called 911. The woman was recovered from the sandbar and taken to a local hospital […]
JONES COUNTY, MS

