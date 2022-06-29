ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Governor’s Weekly Column: Defending America’s First Freedom

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReligious freedom is the first freedom listed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. That’s no accident. Religious freedom is the cornerstone of a free society. The Founders of the United States recognized the importance of religion to the health of our Republic. They also knew that religion flourishes best...

Gov. Ricketts Seeks Applicants for Legislative District 19 Vacancy

Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will seek qualified applicants to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 19. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Mike Flood following his election to represent Nebraska’s First Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. Applications for appointment to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 19 will be accepted immediately and until 5:00pm CT on Friday, July 8, 2022. Applicants wishing to be considered for appointment must demonstrate that they have lived within the district for at least a full year, are registered to vote, and are at least 21 years old.
NEBRASKA STATE
NSP Trooper Honored for Stop Stick “Hit of the Year”

The Nebraska State Patrol has been honored by Stop Stick Ltd. for the 2021 “Hit of the Year”. The award is presented annually for an exceptional stop stick deployment that results in the safe conclusion of a pursuit. On Thursday, Stop Stick representatives presented the award to Trooper John Lewis for his successful deployment of stop sticks during a pursuit with a man suspected of shooting Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck on March 21, 2021. Trooper Lewis’ deployment was chosen out of more than 4,000 stop stick deployments in 2021. “The apprehension of this suspect was imperative, and it took exceptional teamwork from many troopers, officers, and deputies,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Part of that team effort was an unbelievable stop stick deployment by Trooper Lewis. If the suspect hadn’t hit the spikes, he could very well have entered Lincoln and put even more members of the public in danger.”
OMAHA, NE

