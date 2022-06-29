Governor’s Weekly Column: Defending America’s First Freedom

The Nebraska State Patrol has been honored by Stop Stick Ltd. for the 2021 “Hit of the Year”. The award is presented annually for an exceptional stop stick deployment that results in the safe conclusion of a pursuit. On Thursday, Stop Stick representatives presented the award to Trooper John Lewis for his successful deployment of stop sticks during a pursuit with a man suspected of shooting Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck on March 21, 2021. Trooper Lewis’ deployment was chosen out of more than 4,000 stop stick deployments in 2021. “The apprehension of this suspect was imperative, and it took exceptional teamwork from many troopers, officers, and deputies,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Part of that team effort was an unbelievable stop stick deployment by Trooper Lewis. If the suspect hadn’t hit the spikes, he could very well have entered Lincoln and put even more members of the public in danger.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO