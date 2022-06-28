ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Queer clergy: 'True protest' needed for LGBTQ rights. Colorful marches haven't gotten us far enough

By Laura J. Young
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJlxc_0gP5E8IZ00

Laura J. Young is an ordained elder and out queer woman on personal leave in the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church. She works as a paralegal for a small law firm in Granville and is the mother of two adult children.

Stonewall Columbus and the laity and clergy in the United Methodist Church must see the harm in allowing Methodists to march and celebrate while at the same time propping up a homophobic and racist church system.

Marching in 2017 with my local church in my clerical collar and rainbow stole, I felt so much hope marching in the Columbus Pride Parade. Little did I know that soon, Stonewall Columbus leaders would side with — and later testify on behalf of — the Columbus Division of Police, following the brutalization, arrest, charging, and trial of several young Black #NoJusticeNoPride parade demonstrators (the “Black Pride Four”).

Little did I know that in February 2019, the democratically elected delegates of the global lawmaking body of my denomination would vote to further strengthen punishments against LGBTQ+ clergy and clergy officiating at same-sex weddings.

Systems of my church and this state are still fraught with racism and homophobia and hold way too much power. I blame moderates who refuse to stand firm against continued harm. Moderates must understand that their complicity has consequences; a true protest is needed.

The original protests for gay and lesbian rights were led by people who were queer, Black, trans, and lesbian; we need to reorganize and follow their lead today.

People of color and Black people still die at the hands of police in disproportionately high numbers; this was the point of the Black Pride Four’s demonstration. Queer people of all colors still suffer in my denomination, including queer people of color.

The United Methodist Church has entered its latest stage of cruelty, with no official vote scheduled that could finally remove anti-LGBTQ laws until the next General Conference in 2024. Given that this global conference has been postponed repeatedly due to the pandemic, queer clergy and those officiating same-sex weddings are left until then with no true protection against charges and trials for removal.

In fact, an entire class of 16 candidates approved for commissioning (provisional ordination) was denied by the ruling body just recently in a United Methodist Church Florida conference — simply because two of the 16 are queer.

In our own West Ohio Conference, we now have five out LGBTQ ordained ministers, down from six: four men and one woman (me), all white.

After the 2019 vote to strengthen the punishments, in order to avoid charges, a married minister in Columbus took shelter in Washington state; another married gay minister serves faithfully and yet remains in a state of limbo with charges and a trial pending against him for marrying his long-term partner in 2016; two non-married out gay men serve Columbus churches and since just 2016 have been appointed to their churches while officially out; one gay man came out quietly after 40 years of serving his church. And a married lesbian has been denied ordination for yet another year, despite serving fruitfully.

I am in my fifth year of personal leave following separation from a church due to issues of racism, sexism, and homophobia.

There is value in standing up for LGBTQ rights, but the United Methodist Church has been fighting for more than 50 years about including queer people. Perhaps a riot — or a financial divestment — would be more effective. The fight for racial justice continues, but the lack of justice in actions by Columbus police officers shows the continued harm.

Beyond the church, the laws and pending legislation in Ohio doing harm to LGBTQIA+ people and their families should be marched against by every person of conscience.

Moderation and colorful marches haven’t gotten us nearly far enough. The continued harm cannot be ignored.

Laura J. Young is an ordained elder and out queer woman on personal leave in the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church. She works as a paralegal for a small law firm in Granville and is the mother of two adult children.

Comments / 3

Dustin Spencer
2d ago

We need to pass some laws preventing any of these sickos being around children they have NO RIGHTS .We're not going to give them any rights, they Deserve none!

Reply
2
Nancy Gordon
2d ago

Always best to keep a person's sex life private.No matter gay or straight.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Reynoldsburg passed legislation Monday banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth. In a unanimous 6-0 vote, Reynoldsburg City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting licensed medical professionals from subjecting LGBTQ+ youth to conversion therapy. Reynoldsburg marks the ninth city in Ohio to enact a municipal ban on conversion therapy. Specifically, the ordinance said, […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio illegal abortions: Who will enforce the new law?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The reaction was swift in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. States across the country moved to enforce or create their own laws. But that also led to prosecutors across the country stepping forward to say they would...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Utica school district settles $150K free speech suit

UTICA, Ohio (WCMH) – On the same week that the United States Supreme Court paved the way for high school coaches to pray on the field, finding it is free speech, a Licking County school district agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a free-speech lawsuit filed by one of its students. The student was kicked […]
UTICA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granville, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
Columbus, OH
Society
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Jewish leader calls ‘ghost’ gun arrest a wake-up call

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio National Guard member and the man charged with making terroristic threats against a Columbus Jewish school has been arrested again on federal gun charges, something local Jewish leaders said should serve as a wake-up call. Joel Marcovitch, the president of Jewish Columbus, said he felt relieved Wednesday to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus leaders urge for state lawmakers to pass restrictive gun laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther was joined Tuesday by other community leaders to call on state lawmakers to pass new laws to help in the efforts to end gun violence. “The Statehouse continues to move in the wrong direction. Stand your ground, now permit-less carry, putting our officers’ lives at risk more than ever before. More guns, less training, fewer permits are precisely what we do not need,” Ginther explained.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtqia#Racism#Methodists#The Columbus Pride Parade
NBC4 Columbus

Surprises promised for Red, White and BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Crews with Red, White and BOOM! spent Tuesday afternoon working to construct one of the biggest parts of the celebration’s firework display. The Independence Day tradition is back after three years and celebrating a major milestone – its 40th anniversary. Earl Burke, who has been part of the event for 38 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio man sent to prison for threatening to kill patient who was seeking abortion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio man was sentenced on federal charges for making a bomb threat against a reproductive health services facility. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio also said that Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Brime made threats against a patient, who he identified as his girlfriend, and against the Columbus-area Your Choice Healthcare clinic because he believed she was seeking an abortion.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
10TV

Columbus Zoo announces death of 4-year-old Tasmanian devil

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved 4-year-old Tasmanian devil named "Sprout." Sprout died Monday, according to the zoo, after showing a sudden increased respiratory rate, abdominal contractions and weakness. The health team at the zoo sedated Sprout for an exam and he never regained consciousness.
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Audit Shows Former ECOT Owes State of Ohio Over $117-million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--An audit from the state of Ohio shows that the former Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow owes the state over $117-million. Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber released a report Tuesday detailing the expenses incurred by the now-defunct online charter school. The amount includes over $106-million to the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Federal agents arrest local former Coast Guardsman for making ghost guns

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Federal agents arrested a former member of the Ohio National Guard this morning on charges related to making and selling “ghost guns,” untraceable homemade weapons made in whole or in part with a 3D printer. Thomas Develin, 24, of Columbus, also allegedly made antisemitic...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen Ohio license plate leads to $1,000 in violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Imagine being fined for traffic violations, all while your car is sitting in a junkyard. How could that happen? One man learned the hard way, and found out it is a risk, and it’s what can happen if you don’t save your license plates, or if they are ever stolen. Lee […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

“Game Over;” Westerville company sued over failure to deliver $100,000 of gaming and computer parts

WESTERVILLE — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has begun litigation on a Westerville company for failing to deliver $100,000 in computer equipment. OG10kTech specializes in selling sought-after computer components online, and a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office alleges that the business misrepresented itself to many customers. Yost’s lawsuit states that the business failed to deliver completed orders to customers, as well as falsely claiming to have relationships directly with manufacturers.
WESTERVILLE, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy