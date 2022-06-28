Queer clergy: 'True protest' needed for LGBTQ rights. Colorful marches haven't gotten us far enough

Laura J. Young is an ordained elder and out queer woman on personal leave in the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church. She works as a paralegal for a small law firm in Granville and is the mother of two adult children.

Stonewall Columbus and the laity and clergy in the United Methodist Church must see the harm in allowing Methodists to march and celebrate while at the same time propping up a homophobic and racist church system.

Marching in 2017 with my local church in my clerical collar and rainbow stole, I felt so much hope marching in the Columbus Pride Parade. Little did I know that soon, Stonewall Columbus leaders would side with — and later testify on behalf of — the Columbus Division of Police, following the brutalization, arrest, charging, and trial of several young Black #NoJusticeNoPride parade demonstrators (the “Black Pride Four”).

Little did I know that in February 2019, the democratically elected delegates of the global lawmaking body of my denomination would vote to further strengthen punishments against LGBTQ+ clergy and clergy officiating at same-sex weddings.

Systems of my church and this state are still fraught with racism and homophobia and hold way too much power. I blame moderates who refuse to stand firm against continued harm. Moderates must understand that their complicity has consequences; a true protest is needed.

The original protests for gay and lesbian rights were led by people who were queer, Black, trans, and lesbian; we need to reorganize and follow their lead today.

People of color and Black people still die at the hands of police in disproportionately high numbers; this was the point of the Black Pride Four’s demonstration. Queer people of all colors still suffer in my denomination, including queer people of color.

The United Methodist Church has entered its latest stage of cruelty, with no official vote scheduled that could finally remove anti-LGBTQ laws until the next General Conference in 2024. Given that this global conference has been postponed repeatedly due to the pandemic, queer clergy and those officiating same-sex weddings are left until then with no true protection against charges and trials for removal.

In fact, an entire class of 16 candidates approved for commissioning (provisional ordination) was denied by the ruling body just recently in a United Methodist Church Florida conference — simply because two of the 16 are queer.

In our own West Ohio Conference, we now have five out LGBTQ ordained ministers, down from six: four men and one woman (me), all white.

After the 2019 vote to strengthen the punishments, in order to avoid charges, a married minister in Columbus took shelter in Washington state; another married gay minister serves faithfully and yet remains in a state of limbo with charges and a trial pending against him for marrying his long-term partner in 2016; two non-married out gay men serve Columbus churches and since just 2016 have been appointed to their churches while officially out; one gay man came out quietly after 40 years of serving his church. And a married lesbian has been denied ordination for yet another year, despite serving fruitfully.

I am in my fifth year of personal leave following separation from a church due to issues of racism, sexism, and homophobia.

There is value in standing up for LGBTQ rights, but the United Methodist Church has been fighting for more than 50 years about including queer people. Perhaps a riot — or a financial divestment — would be more effective. The fight for racial justice continues, but the lack of justice in actions by Columbus police officers shows the continued harm.

Beyond the church, the laws and pending legislation in Ohio doing harm to LGBTQIA+ people and their families should be marched against by every person of conscience.

Moderation and colorful marches haven’t gotten us nearly far enough. The continued harm cannot be ignored.

