Heather Watson finally buried the ghost of her agonising defeat by Serena Williams seven years ago by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon.Watson made the second week of a grand slam for the first time after a drama-filled win over Kaja Juvan.Playing at her 12th Wimbledon and in her 43rd major tournament, the British number four thrilled Court One with a landmark 7-6 (6) 6-2 victory.The closest Watson had previously come to the fourth round was here in 2015, when she served for the match against Williams but lost 7-5 in the third.Upon hitting the winning volley, Watson raised her...

TENNIS ・ 18 HOURS AGO