Concord, NC

Victim's family speaks out after Concord Officer fired for 'untruthful' statements in fatal shooting investigation

By Kaci Jones
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Concord officer involved in a fatal shooting has been terminated for being “untruthful.” Brandon Combs was shot and killed by Officer Tim Larson on February 13 th at the Modern Nissan dealership.

“They took my son they murdered him and shot him in cold blood,” Virginia Tayara, Combs’ mother said.

She stood on the steps of Concord City Hall surrounded by family, supporters, and attorneys crying more than four months after Officer Larson shot and killed her son.

Combs was shot several times around 5:00am on February 13th when police say he tried to steal a car from the dealership on Concord Parkway South.

Queen City News obtained Former Officer Tim Larson’s record showing he was terminated in May for “untruthful” statements about what happened the morning of the shooting when speaking to state investigators. Attorneys for Combs’ family say the officer violated the departments use of force policy.

“He looked at another colleague and said he tried to take my car,” Attorney Chance Lynch said. “We didn’t hear him say he was threatened, or he was afraid for his life.”

The attorneys representing the family say body camera video shows Combs unarmed inside of a truck at the dealership confronted by Officer Larson and the moments after. The attorneys say Combs got out of the truck and into Officer Larson’s police car and was shot several times within seconds.

“The officer fired his weapon five times, he called in shots fired then raised his weapon and fired once more,” Attorney Chance Lynch said. “The whole time Brandon was sitting in that vehicle not near him, not driving towards him.”

So where is this video and when will it get released? Under North Carolina Law a Superior court judge must give the green light to publicly release the video, which attorneys say won’t happen until the investigation is complete. A judge allowed attorneys to look at the body camera video but under the law it can’t be shared or recorded.

“North Carolina legislation makes it very difficult to get videos here,” Attorney Harry Daniels said. “You can see the issue we had trying to get the video in the Andrew Brown case and the video still has not been fully released.”

The State Bureau of Investigation has turned over its findings to the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s office. Even though Officer Larson was fired his family says charges and a conviction would bring real justice.

“I just want the officer held accountable and I want the city of Concord to make some changes in the way they do police business,” Virginia Tayara said.

The Cabarrus County DA’s office now has the power to decide if any charges will be filed against the officer.

Officer Timothy Larson Discipline Records
Download

Family, attorneys, and advocates from Cabarrus Justice Coalition say they want to see the DA hold the officer accountable and file charges against him.

“We will push protests and demonstrations in front of the courthouse weekly to call for accountability in the DA’s office specifically in the case for Brandon Combs to bring charges against the officer who murdered him and also to release the video to the community,” Jaymond Bryant-Herron from Cabarrus Justice Coalition said.

Attorneys for the family say they are willing to escalate this case to the Department of Justice if necessary.

“If the Cabarrus Co DA doesn’t want to do it, we ask the feds to do an investigation into this matter,” Attorney Harry Daniels said.

In a statement, the District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven confirmed her office received the case file three weeks ago and went on to write, “The case report is voluminous with more than a thousand documents, hundreds of photographs, dozens of videos, and multiple audios. A thorough and complete review of this case file is a priority and will take time to complete and analyze. Once this thorough review has been complete, the appropriate parties will be notified.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

