PHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Westover 7-on-7 Football

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Leesburg, former Trojan and current Tennessee Titan Tory Carter is set to return to Lee County High School and the field that made him a star. Carter will be hosting his first ever youth camp inside Trojan Stadium this week. The camp will teach...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Back in the Good Life City, it is another busy summer for the Ruff Riders track club, a group that has shined in South Georgia for the last couple of decades. The Ruff Riders are a program that teaches track and field to athletes of all...
ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Coroner’s Office has identified last week’s deceased man who was discovered in a railway yard building. The man has been identified as 65 year old Jerry Lawrence Brown of Albany. Coroner Michael Fowler says the heat-related death was compounded by ongoing...
ALBANY — More than 70 friends and family from the Albany area as well as metro Atlanta, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee gathered at the Walter Burt Post 30 American Legion facility recently to celebrate the 100th birthday of Albany resident Frances Davis. Davis, who retired from the Marine Corps...
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — The two suspects that police say were involved in a Blakley shooting in late May have been arrested. Jadrian Sol and Christian Gray were arrested Thursday morning in Fulton County, Georgia, according to Blakely Police Department. Sol and Gray were wanted in connection with the...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But a Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability official believes that a new mural will truly inspire the city of Albany and it will also represent what the Good Life City should be all about. “Want the city...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are trying to make the Flint River more of a draw as they’re working on plans for an extended trail. County leaders say they’ll use a new 3.2 million dollar federal grant and local funds to pay for a 6-mile pedestrian walk that will connect Radium Springs to Downtown Albany.
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It was an exciting Friday morning for some residents in Lee County when a 7-foot alligator was found in a Creekside Manor yard. It’s believed the gator came from a nearby creek. The alligator was reported to be in a resident’s yard on Foxworth Drive around 7 a.m.
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested after the homicide of another man in Bainbridge, according to Chief Redell Walton with Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). BPS said on June 21 around 5:40 p.m., Cedric Senior, Jr., 20, was found dead at the scene. On June 22, Shoteick Rogers, 19, was arrested for the homicide.
UNION CITY, GA- On Thursday, June 30, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service SE Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Christian Malik Gray, age 21, and Jadrian Sol, age 23, both of Blakely, GA. Both men were arrested for Aggravated Assault (seven counts), Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree (four counts),...
ALBANY, GA – Wednesday, Albany Police issued an alert on missing 16 year old Jyneshia Green, despite the teen was last seen March 3oth. Albany Police spokesperson Sylah Ferguson says officers only learned of her absence last night. Green is described as 5’11 in height and weighing approximately 145...
ALBANY — Fireworks, festivals and music will be part of the festivities as cities around the region hold Independence Day celebrations, with Albany’s annual event expected to bring as many as 20,000 people downtown on Monday, with a DJ, musical performances and a colorful display lighting up the night-time sky.
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Krystal located at 497 Veterans Parkway in Moultrie, Georgia. Krystal is owned by Krystal Corporate LLC and is a fast food restaurant that that serves hot, fresh food - the home of the famous Krystal Burger.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police are seeing more AC units being vandalized, a crime that can cost thousands of dollars to fix. Just recently an Albany business had that happen to them three times in two weeks. Surveillance video shows three men police believe may be connected to the theft.
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested after an investigation into an armed robbery at Kay’s Jewelry, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). On Jan. 20, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., began the investigation at the jewelry store asking for the community’s assistance in finding the suspect.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the agency. The fire happened on Society Avenue. Multiple fire personnel responded to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Blakely, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christian Malik Gray, 21, and Jadrian Sol, 23, were charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, four counts of first degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Comments / 0