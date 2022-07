WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: PXG has added three new models to its Battle Ready line of putters: a mallet (Raptor); mid-mallet (Hercules) and a center-shafted blade (Dagger+). THE DEEP DIVE: In recent years PXG has expanded beyond its product base of metalwoods and irons with an impressive line of putters with the Battle Ready collection. The line, which places an emphasis on fitting, added four new options last year and has expanded once again with the addition of three more—the Raptor, Hercules and Dagger+—bringing the total number of putters in the Battle Ready line to 12.

