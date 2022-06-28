Darrel Smith

After posting a fine, but not perfect 17-11 record this past baseball season, the Livingston Academy team celebrated with a banquet and awards night. “It was a good season,” LA Coach Jamie Loftis pointed out, “We had some outstanding games, outstanding plays by everyone on the team, but came up a little short when we got to the playoffs. Playoff ball is quite different from regular season play,” the coach pointed out. “In the playoffs, you need a good strong pitching staff for three or four games in a row. We got outstanding pitching from our pitchers during the regular season, but when we had to go several days in a row, it caught up with us.”
