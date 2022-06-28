Darrel Smith

The Millard Oakley Public Library Summer Reading program continues this week with story time on Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m. This week, Overton County Farm Bureau has asked us to help celebrate Dairy Month. They will be here on Thursday to talk about the importance of dairy, and have promised a special treat for all children who attend. Overton County Schools will be taking the July 4 week off, but will continue to provide lunch through July. We would like to thank the school system, and especially Fran, who have been feeding our readers this summer. The Save the Children Foundation has provided the library a grant which has been instrumental in providing awards to our readers. The Friends of Millard Oakley Library provided funding for our entertainers as well as prizes. Thank you Brock Jones who provided important water safety tips, as well as activity books.

OVERTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO