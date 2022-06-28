ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, TN

Darrel Smith

Overton County News
 2 days ago

Funeral services for Mr. Darrel Smith, age 68 of Livingston, were held Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from the chapel of the Hall Funeral Home of Livingston with Bro. Lucian Finch officiating the services. Burial followed in...

www.overtoncountynews.com

Overton County News

Brace Cornette

Celebration of Life Services for James Brace Cornette, age 24 of Livingston, were conducted on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home in Livingston, with Pastor Tim Dunavant officiating the services. Brace passed from this life on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Livingston Regional Hospital. Born...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Evelyn Joyce Owens

Funeral services for Ms. Evelyn Joyce Owens, age 70 of Hilham, were conducted on Monday, June 27, 2022 from the chapel of the Hall Funeral Home of Livingston. Burial followed at the West Cemetery located in Putnam County. Ms. Owens passed from this life on Friday, June 24, 2022 from...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Gary Gene Hollars

Funeral Services for Mr. Gary Gene Hollars, age 79 of Hilham, were conducted Thursday, June 23rd, from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home in Livingston, with Bro. Terry Webb officiating the services. Burial followed at the Old Union Cemetery. Gary passed from this life on Monday afternoon, June 20, 2022,...
HILHAM, TN
Overton County News

Charles Donald Poston

Graveside Services for Mr. Charles Donald “Don” Poston, age 84 of Livingston, were conducted Tuesday, June 21, from Okolona Cemetery, with Bro. Jonathon Ledbetter officiating the services. Mr. Poston passed from this life on Saturday night, June 18, 2022, from Signature Healthcare in Algood. Born on July 5,...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Addie Stafford Matthews

Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Addie Stafford Matthews, age 92 of Livingston, will be held at a later date. Mrs. Matthews passed from this life on Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022, from the Overton County Health and Rehab Center. Born on April 25, 1930 in Jackson County, she was...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Rillie Mae Hill

Funeral Services for Mrs. Rillie Mae Hill, age 81 of Livingston, were conducted Thursday, June 23rd, from West End Church of Christ with Bro. Kerry Duke officiating the services. Burial was held at the Overton County Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Hill passed from this life on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Douglas Duane Wright

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Douglas Duane Wright, age 61 of Livingston, will be conducted at a later date. Mr. Wright passed from this life on Thursday morning, June 23, 2022, from Livingston Regional Hospital. Born on August 24, 1960 in Tampa, FL, he was the son of the...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Betty Ann Prescott

Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Betty Ann Prescott, age 51 of Pall Mall, will be conducted at a later date. Mrs. Prescott passed from this life on Saturday evening, June 18, 2022, from Livingston Regional Hospital. Born on December 18, 1970 in Bartow, FL, she was the daughter of...
PALL MALL, TN
Overton County News

Curtis Lee Wright

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Curtis Lee Wright, age 60 of Livingston, will be conducted at a later date. Mr. Wright passed from this life on Saturday evening, June 18, 2022, from his residence. Born on April 17, 1962 in Tampa, FL, he was the son of the late...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Stories From the Past - Memories Shared by Delsie Smith Flowers

Stories From the Past - Memories Shared by Delsie Smith Flowers. The year was 1916 when George Washington Smith and Minnie Bell Sells were married. George’s parents were George Washington Smith, Sr. and wife Odessa Bilbrey Smith. Minnie was the daughter of Ephriam Grant Sells and wife Nancy Alice Sells. George and Minnie Smith made their home in the Taylors Crossroads Community where they raised a daughter, Delsie Mae, and a son, Sherlie Alvin, just a short distance from Coleman Brothers General Merchandise. Their youngest child, a baby boy, died at birth.
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Director’s Report issued to School Board

Director of Overton County Schools Donnie Holman issued the Director’s Report to Overton County Board of Education on Tuesday, June 21 meeting.. Actions taken by the school director are as follows:. •Granted leave of absence to Amy Loftis, effective April 12 to May 26, 2022. •Transferred Kelly Montgomery, effective...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

Leslie Everette Winningham

Funeral services for Mr. Leslie Everette Winningham, age 81, were held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Cookeville with Rev. Rob Wheeler officiating the services. Eulogy was provided by Representative John Mark Windle, with special remarks made by L. Mayfield Brown. Burial followed at the Smyrna Cemetery in Byrdstown.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Overton County News

American Legion to hold dance

Slick Nickel band will perform for an evening of dancing and country music on Friday, July 1, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Livingston, located at 121 South Church Street. All dances are family friendly and open to the public, membership not necessary. Concessions...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Pioneer Days to return to Livingston July 15-16

After a 20-year absence, Pioneer Days 2022 is on track for Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16, according to the Pioneer Days committee and Livingston-Overton County Chamber of Commerce. The return of the popular festival was delayed due to COVID concerns, but this year it’s finally coming back to...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Geraldine Walker announces re-election for County Commissioner District 4

Geraldine Walker has informed Overton County News of her intent to seek re-election as County Commissioner in the fourth district. Following is her statement. “I, Geraldine Walker, am seeking re-election as County Commissioner in the fourth district. I have served as a commissioner in the fourth district for the last four years and feel I have worked hard to represent those I serve in a manner that has helped the citizens individually and as a whole. I take the responsibility of being a commissioner seriously and have made every effort to make wise decisions as I represent those in the fourth district.
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

Livingston Academy Baseball awards presented

After posting a fine, but not perfect 17-11 record this past baseball season, the Livingston Academy team celebrated with a banquet and awards night. “It was a good season,” LA Coach Jamie Loftis pointed out, “We had some outstanding games, outstanding plays by everyone on the team, but came up a little short when we got to the playoffs. Playoff ball is quite different from regular season play,” the coach pointed out. “In the playoffs, you need a good strong pitching staff for three or four games in a row. We got outstanding pitching from our pitchers during the regular season, but when we had to go several days in a row, it caught up with us.”
LIVINGSTON, TN
Overton County News

Library to be closed July 4th

The Millard Oakley Public Library Summer Reading program continues this week with story time on Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m. This week, Overton County Farm Bureau has asked us to help celebrate Dairy Month. They will be here on Thursday to talk about the importance of dairy, and have promised a special treat for all children who attend. Overton County Schools will be taking the July 4 week off, but will continue to provide lunch through July. We would like to thank the school system, and especially Fran, who have been feeding our readers this summer. The Save the Children Foundation has provided the library a grant which has been instrumental in providing awards to our readers. The Friends of Millard Oakley Library provided funding for our entertainers as well as prizes. Thank you Brock Jones who provided important water safety tips, as well as activity books.
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

School Board backs director on suspension of tenured teacher

Suspension of tenured teacher Rhonda Wright was supported by Overton County Board of Education in the Tuesday, June 21 regular monthly meeting. The meeting had been postponed a week from the usual second Tuesday of the month. Director of Schools Donnie Holman said, “Based upon these charges, as Director of...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

OCN office to be closed July 4

In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the Overton County News office will be closed Monday, July 4. Articles and advertisements for the July 5 edition must be submitted by 4 p.m. Friday, July 1.
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

City/County Government Meeting

Millard Oakley Overton County Services Building, 2nd Floor Conference Room. Millard Oakley Overton County Services Building, 2nd Floor Conference Room. Millard Oakley Overton County Services Building, 2nd Floor Conference Room. Overton County. Budget Committee. Tuesday, July 26. 5:00 p.m. Millard Oakley Overton County Services Building, 2nd Floor Conference Room.
OVERTON COUNTY, TN

