Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem police respond to shooting inside Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard

By Daryl Matthews, Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mmz0D_0gP5Bg8X00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers tell FOX8 they are investigating a shooting inside the Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard.

WINSTON-SALEM: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 8:32 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Police Department says officers found a person who was injured but not shot. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The person’s identity is also unknown.

There is no suspect information available.

“Caller advised there was one shot fired inside the store,” and “we have blood inside” can be heard on a 911 call.

Officers cleared out the store full of employees and customers while they searched for the shooter. Customers told FOX8 that moments before the crowd rushed to the door for safety, they heard a loud bang inside the store.

There is a heavy police presence outside the area, and a FOX8 crew is on the scene. Authorities will be investigating for several hours.

This is a developing story.

