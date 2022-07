The holiday weekend is around the corner and many people will be looking to cool off by going to area lakes rivers and streams. Authorities are concerned that someone will drown if they're not wearing a life preserver. If you need a life preserver you can borrow one from the Yakima Fire Department. The life jackets are available at two locations: Yakima Fire Department Fire Station 93, 511 N. 40th Avenue; and Yakima Fire Department Fire Station 92, 7707 Tieton Drive.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO