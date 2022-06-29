Abortion rights rally in Denton turns heated prior to council’s vote on resolution

Protesters on both sides of the abortion debate faced off Tuesday outside Denton’s city hall before the council meeting to vote on a resolution affirming women’s rights to make private decisions about reproductive health care.

As the crowd chanted “fund abortion,” police helicopters circled overhead.

But the rally was marred when a fight broke out between rally participants and one counter-protester. The protesters shouted “go home, go home,” followed by expletives.

Some of the counter-protesters carried guns and wore masks to cover their faces.

There were no arrests, but police escorted one of the counter-protesters away from the rally.

The rally continued into the evening as speakers on both sides of the resolution issue stated their cases before the council Tuesday.

The resolution that the council will vote on states that it believes in an individual’s right to make private health care decisions, councilwoman Alison Maguire said.

It would also ask that police de-prioritize enforcing abortion laws.

On Tuesday, a Harris County District judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking an abortion ban that was in place before Roe v. Wade, allowing abortions up to about six weeks in pregnancy to resume at some clinics in Texas, The Texas Tribune reported.

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade , which had been in place since 1973.