ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

For-rent housing development proposed in Huntersville

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CaOd9_0gP5AMiK00
Town of Huntersville (WSOC)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Virginia-based rental-housing firm is proposing a large project in Huntersville.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Huntersville Planning Board is considering a plan from Middleburg Communities that calls for the development of 265 residential units. The proposed project site is nearly 44 acres at 12349 Old Statesville Road, near Lake Norman Charter Middle School.

Steve Farmartino, vice president of development for Middleburg, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the firm has been planning the project for “well over a year.” Middleburg’s team has been working on the site plan with town staff, which has recommended approval of the proposal.

Farmartino said if the planning board gives its nod to Middleburg’s plan, the hope is that it would go before the town’s board of commissioners for final approval in July or August.

.

(Watch the video below: As town expands, Huntersville residents, business owners lose land that fell under eminent domain)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

South Charlotte residents push back on apartment expansion plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A push for more housing in south Charlotte is getting pushback from neighbors. Developer Goldberg Companies Inc. proposed adding 212 units to Legacy Arboretum Apartments in south Charlotte. Neighbors say the expansion would bring more traffic to an already congested area. The proposal as it stands...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Extended-stay hotel in Charlotte closes, displacing residents

Residents of the Southern Comfort Inn were working to move out Thursday afternoon after the extended-stay motel notified the city last month that it was closing its doors. The hotel housed around 150 to 200 people, according to city officials, which helped keep many people out of homelessness. When the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntersville, NC
Real Estate
City
Huntersville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Huntersville, NC
Business
Huntersville, NC
Government
City
Middleburg, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Upgrades coming to Huntersville roads, intersections

HUNTERSVILLE – Investments in road and intersection upgrades – along with unanimous approval of a residential subdivision plan exceeding policy expectations for rural development – were among the non-controversial matters handled at the town board’s June 21 meeting. Intersection expenditures. A highway intersection referenced in recent...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Eminent Domain#Middleburg Communities#The Planning Board#Cox Media Group
WCNC

Loan approved between 2 Tepper companies to fund bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, Del. — A judge has approved a bankruptcy loan of $20 million from one of David Tepper's companies to another in order to finance a failed project. On Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens approved the financing loan that will allow DT Sports Holding LLC to loan the money to GT Real Estate, according to court documents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Duke Energy is selling another Uptown property

Duke Energy is selling its 410 S. Mint St. property.  What’s happening: The electric and natural gas holding company announced it’s selling a third property, a parking deck, on Wednesday, June 29. It will remain a parking deck for the time being. Of note: It’s the second property Duke Energy is selling to Berlin-based Millennium Venture […] The post Duke Energy is selling another Uptown property appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WBTV

West Charlotte motel known for helping low-income people has closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Southern Comfort Inn in west Charlotte has closed, leaving families struggling for a place to live. The current owner had owned the motel for 24 years. It became an extended stay motel that housed low- and fixed-income individuals in 2009. Traci Canterbury Jones, the general...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of June 27

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments June 17-23: Chili’s Grill & Bar, 16633 Statesville Road – 96 Courtyard by Marriott, 16700 Northcross Drive – 97.5. Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 97 House...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte's Stonewall Street renamed to honor former Black community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stonewall Street in Uptown Charlotte officially has a new name. Mayor Vi Lyles and other city officials came together Thursday to unveil the street’s new name, Brooklyn Village Avenue. Previously named for Confederate war general Thomas Johnson “Stonewall” Jackson, the new name honors the legacy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Consent order filed requiring Colonial Pipeline to pay nearly $5M penalty for ‘state’s largest gasoline spill’

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality filed a proposed Consent Order to hold Colonial Pipeline accountable as the responsible party in the state’s largest gasoline spill. The Consent Order, if approved by the Mecklenburg County Superior Court, would require...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy