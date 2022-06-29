For-rent housing development proposed in Huntersville

Town of Huntersville (WSOC)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Virginia-based rental-housing firm is proposing a large project in Huntersville.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Huntersville Planning Board is considering a plan from Middleburg Communities that calls for the development of 265 residential units. The proposed project site is nearly 44 acres at 12349 Old Statesville Road, near Lake Norman Charter Middle School.

Steve Farmartino, vice president of development for Middleburg, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the firm has been planning the project for “well over a year.” Middleburg’s team has been working on the site plan with town staff, which has recommended approval of the proposal.

Farmartino said if the planning board gives its nod to Middleburg’s plan, the hope is that it would go before the town’s board of commissioners for final approval in July or August.

.

(Watch the video below: As town expands, Huntersville residents, business owners lose land that fell under eminent domain)

©2022 Cox Media Group