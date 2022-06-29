ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale invests almost $900K in Gila River Arena upkeep

The city will spend almost $900,000 for capital repairs to Gila River Arena, inside the Westgate Entertainment District.

City council approved the $877,648 amount, which was already budgeted as part of the FY2022-23 Capital Improvement Plan, at its Tuesday night meeting in Glendale.

The city owns Gila River Arena, located at 9400 W. Maryland Ave., which opened in 2003. ASM Global became manager of the arena in 2016.

Glendale is required to fund “an amount at least equal to $500,000 to a capital fund” each fiscal year, which is contained in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. For FY2021-22, council approved a capital repair and replacement budget for the arena of $1.17 million.

The dollar amounts for each project are based on estimates, and there may be unscheduled repairs that arise during the year which could take priority over proposed projects. Proper maintenance and capital repairs to the arena are necessary to maintain the facility’s value as an asset to the city and keep it competitive.

The arena is embarking on a hockey-less existence for the first time. The NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, who called Gila River Arena home since 2003, played their final game in Glendale in April of this year, and moved operations to the East Valley in Tempe.

The city in January hired architectural firm HOK to design the arena’s revitalization in order to enhance live entertainment options.

Between concerts, monster truck shows and professional bull riders, 10 events are scheduled at Gila River Arena through the rest of the year. The June 30 Justin Bieber show was postponed as the singer continues to recover from an illness. Details on rescheduled U.S. dates are expected soon.

