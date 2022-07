In a continuation of New York’s takeover of the U.S. sports betting market, New York’s gaming commission and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that it has broken yet another state record for tax revenue having generated over $267 million in revenue in its first five months of operation. New York has collected more state tax revenue from sports betting in these five months than any other state has over multiple years. New York’s online sportsbooks have handled over $7 billion in the last five months and over $500 million in gross gaming revenue.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO