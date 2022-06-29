ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago woman charged with stabbing 3 people in Lake View

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with stabbing three people during a fight Sunday. Lakendra Porter, 24, is charged with three felony counts of battery causing bodily harm and one misdemeanor...

Shakiyla Crump
2d ago

clearly she was defenseless against the 3 of them. thank goodness had a knife and was able to escape. I hope they all get charged with at least battery

4
Shereaux Faucheaux
2d ago

2 people, including a man fighting 1 woman. She didn’t have a right to protect herself?

14
Iyore Omerey
2d ago

Was she being attacked or was she the attacker? This story isn’t complete.

9
 

Chicago, IL
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

