Chicago woman charged with stabbing 3 people in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – As we head into another holiday weekend, there is a sad reality Chicago faces. The youngest most innocent victims becoming unintended targets of gun violence. CBS 2's Steven Graves talks to one young girl who is pushing through her tragedy and has a message for anyone thinking about picking up a gun. When 15-year-old Ayonna Fleming hurts, she puts the pain into music. Her song still resonates since she was shot twice in the legs last Labor Day Weekend."Recently, there was something happening to where my family wanted to do something on the 4th of July, but...

