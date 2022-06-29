Leland Farmhouse Summer Kitchen getting new funds

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On 06-05-22 at approximately 2:00 a.m. Decatur Police responded to 333 E. Center, in reference to shots being fired and multiple persons being shot. Upon arrival a victim, Sadarius D. Givens(20) was pronounced dead. During the course of the investigation and while working with the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office probable cause to arrest Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett(18) was established. Charges were brought against Wright-Jarret, through the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office, with three(3) counts of First degree Murder being filed.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO