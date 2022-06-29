ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Leland Farmhouse Summer Kitchen getting new funds

By WICS/WRSP Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Leland Farmhouse Summer Kitchen is getting a financial boost. The Sangamon County Historical Society gave $1,000 to help restore the 1860s building....

Springfield holds public comment on city action plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On Thursday, the City of Springfield held a public comment meeting on the 2022 annual action plan. In order to qualify for a community development grant, the City of Springfield is required to create and submit an annual action plan. This plan details the community...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
I-55 bridge repairs begin next week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Bridge repairs on I-55 over the Lost Bridge Trail are set to start next week. Starting Tuesday, the southbound I-55 on-ramp from South Grand Avenue will be closed. The northbound off-ramp will be closed on July 6 and July 7. The trail itself will also...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Highlighting healthy habits during pollinator week

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — The week of June 20 is pollinator week. It's a time to bring awareness to protect our pollinators like bees, butterflies birds, and more. Every year a 4-H pollinator ambassador checks on the pollination site along the Route 66 monarch flyway. They also teach kids...
LITCHFIELD, IL
Man killed on I-72 crash was a Lucky Horseshoes pitcher

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man who was killed in a crash on Interstate-72 on Thursday morning has been identified as Lucas Otto of Arthur, Illinois. Otto, 20, was a pitcher for the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, which is a U.S. Prospect League and collegiate summer league baseball team. He...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
District 186 partners with NAACP for job fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On Thursday, Springfield Public School District 186 partnered with Springfield's NAACP to host a job fair to help people find not only new careers but new passions. The fair featured open positions across the district, from custodial to food service and a few assistant teaching...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Mechanicsburg man sentenced for multiple robberies, attempted escape

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Mechanicsburg man will spend more than a decade behind bars for multiple robberies and trying to escape from jail. John W. Beck, 55, was sentenced on Wednesday to 144 months in prison on the following charges:. Four counts of interference with commerce by robbery.
MECHANICSBURG, IL
2 people safely removed from two-alarm fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people were safely removed from what turned into a two-alarm fire in Springfield on Wednesday. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was first to arrive on scene and reported the back of the building. located at 2936 S. MacArthur Blvd., was engulfed in flames. Initial...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Man charged in East Center Street murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On 06-05-22 at approximately 2:00 a.m. Decatur Police responded to 333 E. Center, in reference to shots being fired and multiple persons being shot. Upon arrival a victim, Sadarius D. Givens(20) was pronounced dead. During the course of the investigation and while working with the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office probable cause to arrest Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett(18) was established. Charges were brought against Wright-Jarret, through the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office, with three(3) counts of First degree Murder being filed.
DECATUR, IL
Illinois launches gun-tracing platform to crack down on crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Attorney General's Office and Illinois State Police on Wednesday announced a new resource for Illinois law enforcement. The Crime Gun Connect platform allows police to analyze firearms used in a crime and use the data from other agencies to trace the weapon. Attorney...
ILLINOIS STATE
Springfield woman, son sentenced for marijuana money laundering conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother and her son were sentenced for marijuana and money laundering conspiracy. Jennifer Fisher, 50, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and fined $10,000 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Fisher is accused...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Video released of central Illinois officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police have released video of an officer-involved shooting that took place last week. Decatur police say that just before 8 p.m. on June 23 an officer saw Patrick Hutton, 26, in a car holding a gun near Jasper and Eldorado streets. A short time...
DECATUR, IL
Coroner identifies man killed in I-72 collision

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the man killed in a crash on I-72 this morning as Lucas Otto. Allmon says he died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. ORIGINAL:. A 20-year-old man is dead after a collision on Interstate 72...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Stolen motorcycle lands Shelby County man behind bars

A stolen motorcycle led to multiple charges for a Tower Hill man. Elijah Keppler, 28, is accused of entering a building and stealing a Yamaha motorcycle. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says Keppler had .22 caliber ammunition and methamphetamine on him at the time of the crime. Keppler...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Taylorville man charged with lying on FOID card application

CHICAGO (WICS) — A Taylorville man is facing charges after being accused of lying on his FOID card application. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Patrick S. Nichols, 60, knowingly entered false information on a FOID card application by not disclosing a prior felony conviction. Nichols had previously been...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Man fighting for his life after motorcycle crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 29-year-old is fighting for his life after his motorcycle hit a pickup truck. Decatur Police were called to the crash shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. We're told a 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup was traveling east on Harrison Avenue when it turned to go into...
DECATUR, IL
Day care worker pleads not guilty in death of 7-week-old girl

FORSYTH, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Macon County day care worker accused of causing the death of a 7-week-old girl in her care has pleaded not guilty. Taylor Burris pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of endangering the life and health of a child, aggravated battery to a child resulting in death, and involuntary manslaughter.
FORSYTH, IL

