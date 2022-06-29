Job Announcement: SIRCO Susanville Indian Rancheria Corporation: Diamond Mountain Mini Mart – Cashier – Graveyard Shift
SIRCO Susanville Indian Rancheria Corporation: Diamond Mountain Mini Cashier – Graveyard Shift. To apply, contact Human Resources at 530.252.4209 x 5. The Cashier/Barista reports to the Store Manager, provides the highest standard of customer service in the sale of store products and preparation of hot and cold beverages, performs cashier duties,...susanvillestuff.com
