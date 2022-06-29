ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job Announcement: SIRCO Susanville Indian Rancheria Corporation: Diamond Mountain Mini Mart – Cashier – Graveyard Shift

By Marshel Couso
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIRCO Susanville Indian Rancheria Corporation: Diamond Mountain Mini Cashier – Graveyard Shift. To apply, contact Human Resources at 530.252.4209 x 5. The Cashier/Barista reports to the Store Manager, provides the highest standard of customer service in the sale of store products and preparation of hot and cold beverages, performs cashier duties,...

Forest Service Gears Up for 4th of July Activities

With Independence Day right around the corner, the Lassen National Forest becomes a popular destination for recreational activities. Forest Service officials urge residents and forest visitors to keep wildfire prevention in mind, particularly during Independence Day celebrations. It only takes one out-of-control campfire or careless individual to ignite a wildfire.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Job Announcement: Lake Almanor Country Club – Restauranteur

Restauranteur(s) needed to lease and run a seasonal restaurant and bar in the Lake Almanor Country Club HOA community which serves the entire Lake Almanor Basin area. Lake Almanor is a 1,308,000 acre feet reservoir located in Plumas County, California and is approximately two hours north of Lake Tahoe and north west of Reno. LACC is a gated community located 1 hour northeast of Lassen Volcanic National Park.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Special Farmers Market This Evening in Uptown Susanville

The season is well underway for Susanville’s Farmers Market and this evening they have something fun planned at Pancera Plaza in Uptown. The first ‘Night Market’ of the year will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 and will feature live music, a beer garden and a host of vendors with unique and tasty creations.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

With a hasty legislative vote and the stroke of a pen, the state changes the laws and rules, guts the city’s lawsuit and sets a new date for CCC’s closure

Some insiders bitterly characterize the latest developments in the battle to save the California Correctional Center as the worst and most disgusting sort of state-sponsored corruption imanagible. According to those insiders, when the state faced the real possibility of losing the city of Susanville’s lawsuit regarding CCC because it failed...
SUSANVILLE, CA
11 felony arrests in Regional Safe Streets Operation in Reno area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Several western Nevada police operations conducted a Regional Safe Streets Operation two days last week and made 11 felony arrests, the group announced Wednesday. The felony arrests made June 23 and June 24 within Washoe County include carrying a concealed gun, armed robbery, ex-felon with a gun...
Swimmers Itch reported in Lake Almanor ahead of Fourth of July weekend

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Swimmers Itch has been reported in several waterways in Plumas County, including Lake Almanor and other local lakes, according to Plumas County Public Health. Health officials say it's caused by an allergic reaction to parasites found in some birds and mammals. The parasites can be released...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – July 1, 1937

The quick action of Don Gott, truck driver for the Union Oil company, this morning prevented what might have been a tragedy when the truck he was driving turned over spilling gasoline, after colliding with a car driven by Richard Edenholm. The minute he felt the impact, Gott turned off...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Fire department advises residents of changes to fireworks code

On May 18, the Susanville City Council adopted Ordinance No. 22-1034 amending and adding various sections to Chapter 8.48 of the Susanville Municipal Code relating to Fireworks. This update to the Susanville Municipal Code includes definitions, inclusion of CCR Title 19 Fireworks Law, re-organization of the section, and provides social...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas Sheriff’s Office responds to data breach of CCW holders

Yesterday, word spread about a data breach involving the personal information of California’s concealed weapon (CCW) holders. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release today, June 30, regarding the breach. According to the release, the sheriff’s office has been advised that the Department of Justice has...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Washoe County level of COVID-19 elevated to high

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated Washoe County to having a high level of COVID-19. The CDC recommends people wear masks in indoor places and have all their COVID-19 vaccines. Other recommendations. The increase from medium to high is a result of 12.4 hospitalizations per...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Three injured in South Reno rollover

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people were injured early Wednesday in a rollover in South Reno. It happened around 4:30 a.m. June 29, 2022 on Thomas Creek Road between Fellowship Way and Rock Haven Drive. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and found two people with...
Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for June 30, 2022

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Three arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of Reno home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people are facing trafficking charges for allegedly selling drugs out of a Reno home. Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit started investigating the home in the area of Aitken Street and Locust Street in June 2022 after reports of illegal drug sales. Through surveillance, investigators witnessed drug sale activity, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Why We Love This Place Wednesdays: Abbie Scheff

So, Every Tuesday night around dinner time, Frankie asks me, “Who you are writing about tomorrow?” This week’s response- Abrial “Abbie” Scheff. And Frankie’s response, “Yes! I love me some Abbie Scheff!”. To be transparent I have no idea how or when I...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is now in custody following a 3-hour standoff Wednesday night at the Washoe County Jail. Frederick Adkins faces several charges including felony possession of a controlled substance, and felony intimidation of a public officer. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said an officer was...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Fairgrounds to Feature Racing and Fireworks on Independence Day

The Lassen County Fairgrounds will again host their annual Fourth of July celebration with auto racing in the grandstands, followed by a fireworks spectacular as soon as it gets dark. Races in the Diamond Mountain Speedway get underway at 4:00p.m. with a full evening of fast-paced dirt track racing. A...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

