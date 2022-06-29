Great Rivers United Way updates Tomah Born Learning Trail

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — The Born Learning Trail at Fireman’s Park in Tomah got a bit of a refresh Tuesday morning.

Great Rivers United Way staff and volunteers from the Minnesota-based company Toro, the company that sponsors the trail, cleaned the trail’s 10 signs, put fresh stain to posts, and added new paint to the trail.

The Born Learning Trail is a series of learning activities that any parent or caregiver can play with their young children.

United Way says it wants its trails to help young families assist child development.

“We know the first few years of a child’s life are the most important for development, and what these trails really do is give parents and caregivers ideas and options for activities to help their child learn and read and teach them multiple skills while they’re just doing regular daily things,” said Katie Sparks, Great Rivers United Way Development Director.

United Way has seven of these learning trails in the region. the nonprofit installed the trail in Tomah back in 2017.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Consumer Reports warns using peer-to-peer payment apps could put your money at risk

Four people rescued from boat on Mississippi River near La Crosse

Waukesha parade suspect agrees to mental health tests

State mediators coming July 11 to help teachers, La Crosse School District agree on pay

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.