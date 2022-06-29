ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sha’Carri Richardson posts gross video message to her haters

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sha’Carri Richardson posted a gross message on Instagram to her haters. Richardson failed to qualify to represent the United States at the World Championships in July. She had poor finishes in both...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 163

Christopher Harvey
2d ago

She just said show more respect to athletes an she does this. If you want respect show respect its earned not given

Reply(3)
105
Zorro Del La Vega
2d ago

Yes, she seemed to display a wash out loser. I don't know of her. in a personal or professional level. But seeing her conduct, un becoming of an Sprinter Athlete, she falls short of someone I wouldn't want to represent , as an Amercian Olympian or any team organization. Wish her management, but she kind of remind me of an actor, who was witnessed, by Hollywood fans, of the Oscars, who slapped his career away.

Reply
25
Ryan Downer
2d ago

maybe spend more time on your sport instead of on your costumes. you are no FloJo and you never will be.

Reply(1)
100
Related
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Video Of Michael Jordan Partying Is Going Viral

Michael Jordan appeared to have a good time in Nashville, Tennessee last weekend. The legendary NBA star turned NASCAR owner was in Nashville for the Cup Series race, which his 23XI Racing team took part in. According to the New York Post, Jordan made an appearance at Layer Cake Social...
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Mama June Wore Casual Black T-Shirt To Marry Justin Stroud At Georgia Courthouse: Photos

Mama June, 42, was quite the untraditional bride in her marriage to Justin Shroud, 34. In courthouse photos obtained by People and E! News, which can be viewed here and here, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star wore an ensemble of all black. She kept it casual in a baggy black t-shirt with a crown and phrase printed on it and paired it with leggings. She had a full face of makeup on and wore her blonde, wavy hair down. Her groom donned gray pants and a plain white shirt. He accessorized with a gold necklace with a large pendant on it.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Shares Heartbreaking News

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February because of an incident at an airport in near Moscow. Griner's wife, Cherelle, opened up about her situation while speaking to Rev. Al Sharpton on his "Keepin' It Real" show on SiriusXM. Cherelle's latest update on Brittney is heartbreaking....
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
Black Enterprise

Mother of 11: Keke Wyatt Introduces Her ‘Miracle Baby Boy’ With Genetic Disorder To The World

Keke Wyatt and her husband Zackariah welcomed a new baby boy to the family on May 27, 2022. The new mother of eleven announced the birth of her “miracle baby boy” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring on her Instagram account this week. She also shared an adorable photo of her husband holding a healthy newborn in his arms. In the caption, Wyatt explains to her 1.6 million followers about the challenges she endured and why she considers her new addition to the family a miracle.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Meet The Tennis Player Whose Outfit Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic went viral during his first-round match against Angelique Kerber. The 29-year-old was sporting what some called a "crop top." It was somewhat surprising due to Wimbledon's strict dress code, which helped the outfit go viral on social media. Obviously Wimbledon signed off...
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
17K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy