ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Camila Mendes’ Boyfriend & Dating History: Her Most Famous Romances To Date

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDXyL_0gP565KF00
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Camila Mendes quickly rose to A-list status after landing the part of Veronica in the hit CW show, Riverdale. She has also branched out and acted with some of the industry’s other big names, such as Sophie Turner, in Netflix’s upcoming feature Strangers. When asked by Elle what fame means to her, Camila said, “You can use fame as an act of revenge. Fame is great as a tool for saying, ‘Look at me now.’ And I definitely felt that way in the beginning of my career. I was like, ‘Hey, all the exes that screwed me over! All the friendships where we had a falling out! Look! Being separated from you has actually been very good for me!’ But at the end of the day, that is not real.”

Camila Mendes

Camila has a few exes she can certainly make jealous with all her success. However, she has been open about how tough dating can be in such a stressful industry. See below to read about Camila’s relationship history!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0Ro1_0gP565KF00
Camila Mendes has dated a few people both in and out of the entertainment industry over the years (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Ian Wallace

Mendes and cinematographer Ian Wallace dated between 2013 and 2017, per Heavy. For their third anniversary, the actress posted a since-deleted tribute to her former beau. “Three Years with this charmer,” she wrote alongside a photo with him. “Grateful for the endless inspiration and unconditional love that you give me. I love you so much, Ian Wallace, and I am lucky to fully experience just how rare and special you are. Happy Anniversary, love.” Unfortunately, they broke up not too long after their anniversary.

Camila Mendes: Photos

Victor Houston

Victor Houston and Camila began dating in 2018, and the Palm Springs actress confirmed the romance to E! News that year at Los Angeles’ Beautycon event. A source told the publication that the two had been dating since around April, and they knew each other from attending nearby high schools in Florida. Before the confirmation, Camila told Nylon that there was a “prospect” in her love life who wasn’t an actor. “And that’s, I think, why it’s so great. It’s somebody completely out of the industry. It’s funny because I’m more hesitant to talk about it because I don’t want him to read this,” she explained. Camila ended the relationship in August, as a source for E! News claimed she wasn’t “ready to be in this relationship anymore.”

Charles Melton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJG0r_0gP565KF00
‘Riverdale’ costars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton dated between 2018 and 2019 (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Camila and Charles Melton stirred up some dating rumors in Sept. 2018 when the actress shared a photo (seen below) of the cast of Riverdale on vacation. The snapshot showed Camila and Charles sharing a towel and looking a bit cozy. They went public with their relationship the following month and did not hide their romance at all from that point forward. “I did it because people were speculating. I want to be able to live a normal life. Like, ‘Yeah, I’m dating this person — so what?’ But I am the kind of person who’ll keep talking and then all of a sudden, I’ve said too much. Still, I want to be able to kiss him and not think about it,” she told Fox News in Dec. 2018 about why she stopped hiding her new relationship. In June 2019, the lovebirds were still going strong and were even spotted in a sweet embrace in Paris near the Eiffel Tower.

However, by the end of the year, the couple headed to splitsville. “Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now,” a source close to the couple told E! News in Dec. 2019. “Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves.”

Grayson Vaughan

Camila was spotted out and about with photographer Grayson Vaughan throughout the summer of 2020 and went Instagram official with him on Sept. 3 of that year with a PDA-filled picture. The photo showed the sweet couple kissing while on a private jet. “That long distance kind of love,” Camila said in the caption. However, their love had fizzled out by March of 2021, with a source confirming their breakup to E! News. “There was no drama at all, and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course,” the insider noted.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Prince Jackson Snuggles Up To GF Molly Schirmang At The Tony Awards: Rare Photos

Prince Jackson, 25, has resurfaced following his appearance with his younger sister Paris Jackson, 24, at the 2022 Tony Awards. The eldest son of Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, and Debbie Rowe, 63, popped back onto Instagram to share new “behind the scenes” pics from the June 12 ceremony — and they include a snap with his beautiful girlfriend, Molly Schirmang! “2022 Tony Awards: Behind the scenes,” Prince captioned the collection of photos on June 29. “It was an honor to introduce MJ the Musical’s performance at the 2022 @thetonyawards.” The photos included a pic of Prince snuggling up to longtime love Molly, 25. In the snap, the couple smiled, and Molly rocked a beautiful scoop neck black gown, along with a gold double necklace and hoop earrings.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Alexandra Daddario Marries Producer Andrew Form In Gorgeous New Orleans Wedding

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form are married! The lovebirds, who got engaged in Aug. 2021, shared their exclusive wedding photos with Vogue. Alexandra looked gorgeous at the “laid back” nuptials, wearing a Danielle Frankel gown. The dress had flowers embroidered throughout, as did her long and stunning veil. Meanwhile, Andrew wore a white, striped suit for the ceremony.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian: 1st Photos Of The Reality Star After Travis Barker’s Sudden Hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted for the first time in public two days after rushing her husband, Travis Barker, to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. The reality star, 43, looked downcast on Thursday, June 30 as she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing clothing from Travis’ music label DTA Records. Keeping a low profile in a black hoodie, matching sweatpants and dark sunglasses, Kourtney was seen solo during her outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Russell Brand’s Wife: Meet His Spouse, Laura, Plus Relive His Marriage To Katy Perry

By Katy Perry’s own admission, her 14 months of married life to Russell Brand was less a whirlwind and more of a “tornado.” However, the winds have died down, and so has Russell’s wild ways. Since 2017, Russell has been a happily married man, having tied the knot with Lauren Brand (née Gallacher). The couple has even started a family together, so here’s what you need to know.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
HollywoodLife

Storm Reid’s Parents: Meet Her Folks, Rodney and Robyn Simpson Reid

Storm Reid is the face of young Hollywood. The 18-year-old Atlanta native appears to be on every casting agent’s list as she has a slew of projects in the works after first commanding attention as Emily in the 2013 Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave. She was then tapped to star alongside Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling in A Wrinkle in Time, for which she received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Role in a Motion Picture. Parts in When They See Us and Don’t Let Go led Storm to be cast as Zendaya’s younger sister Gia in HBO’s Euphoria. While filming the award-winning high school drama, she also made appearances in The Invisible Man and The Suicide Squad. Now she’s slated to find a new legion of fans with the upcoming Searching 2 and One Way, a crime thriller starring Machine Gun Kelly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Announces She’s Coming Out of Retirement With Help From Tom Brady

Cameron Diaz is coming back to the big screen! The star, who previously said she was retired from movie-making, is dusting off her acting chops after signing on for a role alongside Jamie Foxx in an upcoming Netflix film called Back in Action! The announcement was made via Jamie’s social media on Wednesday, June 29, where he posted an audio recording of a phone call between himself, Cameron and Tom Brady! Jamie had enlisted the help of his NFL GOAT buddy to reassure the Charlie’s Angel’s vet she’s ready to get back in the game! Listen, below!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Mendes
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Charles Melton
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais Says She’s ‘Done With’ Denise Richards After Birthday Party Snub

UPDATE: It should be noted that his episode was filmed in November, and Garcelle and Denise are currently on good terms. They even had lunch together on May 31. Denise’s rep told HollywoodLife, “Denise sent a text message to Garcelle before the party, saying she couldn’t attend. And following the party, they spoke on the phone, during which Denise revealed she had been exposed to COVID and didn’t feel comfortable going out in public.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Admits Blake Shelton Divorce Helped Her To ‘Know’ Herself ‘Better’

Going through a very public divorce from Blake Shelton was not easy for Miranda Lambert, but going through that difficult time is what helped her learn what she really wants in life. “Going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself a little better,” she told People. “When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, ‘I have to spend time with me, learn who I am and what I want.’ I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Teresa Giudice’s Lookalike Daughters Gia, 21, & Milania, 16, Pose With Her On Baseball Field: Photos

Gia and Milania Giudice can rock just about any color and look stunning — just like their mom! The 21-and 16 year-old daughters of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 50, teamed up with her for a sporty-fun pic posted on Thursday (June 30)! “All stars,” Teresa captioned the Instagram shot, alongside a star emoji. The mama-daughter shot featured all three girls rocking red baseball jerseys while standing, red-carpet style, on a baseball field in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Taylor Lautner’s fiancée Taylor Dome Admits She Had A Crush On Robert Pattinson During ‘Twilight’ Years: Watch

Taylor Lautner‘s fiancée Taylor “Tay” Dome is coming clean: She was Team Edward. In a hilarious video posted to her Instagram page on June 29, Tay, 24, made a video to the viral sound that instructs people to show their childhood crush and then the person they ended up with. When it was time for the first part, Tay shared two pictures of Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson, in the Twilight movies. Then, of course, she showed snapshots of Taylor — including their engagement announcement photo — for the latter part of the ironic video. “i think it’s time to come clean…”she captioned the comical clip.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris
HollywoodLife

Tom Hiddleston Expecting 1st Child With Fiancee Zawe Ashton: 1st Photos Of Her Baby Bump

Zawe Ashton attended the premiere of her movie Mr. Malcolm’s List in New York City on June 29, and she was sporting an apparent baby bump underneath her gorgeous, glittering gown. The actress is currently expecting her first child with fiancee Tom Hiddleston, according to Page Six. She wore an off-the-shoulder gown with beaded bodice on the red carpet, and was absolutely glowing as she posed for photos solo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kevin Bacon Pulls Off Viral ‘Footloose’ Dance Trend With Kyra Sedgwick: Watch

“I don’t remember this being part of the original Footloose choreography,” Kevin Bacon captioned the video he posted to Instagram on June 28, “but figured we’d give it a spin.” Against Kenny Loggins’s title track to the 1984 film, Kevin, 63, and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, 56, gave the viral TikTok trend a go. After the two danced into the frame, Kyra, 56, seems to go into a “Warrior III” yoga pose, with Kevin grabbing one of her arms while lifting her by the leg. At the start of the song’s chorus, Kevin “drops” his wife, rolling her out like a rug before catching her so she wouldn’t hit the floor.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Fantasia Barrino’s Baby Girl & Two Other Kids: Meet Her Children

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Admits Her Divorce From Brandon Blackstock ‘Hasn’t Been Easy’ With 2 Kids

Kelly Clarkson openly talked about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock during her June 29 appearance on The Chart Show with Brooke Reese on Apple Music 1. The Grammy Award winner, 40, was asked when she’s releasing new music, but Kelly admitted that the struggles in her personal life have also affected her career. “It’s been the hardest thing to navigate. I’ve never had this difficult of a project,” she explained in the interview, according to People. “It’s one of those things where I’m a human and I’m going through something huge.”
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Staying ‘Strong’ For Travis Barker As ‘Whole Family’ Is Supporting Them

Travis Barker, 46, is in the hospital for pancreatitis but has support from his entire family, including his wife Kourtney Kardashian. “When he was rushed to the hospital, she was very scared,” a source close to Kourtney, 43, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY amidst Travis’ unexpected health scare. “Kourtney is a very strong woman, but this really hit home to her. She knew that she had to be strong for Travis,” the insider added. “She told him she would not leave his side, and she hasn’t.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
19K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy