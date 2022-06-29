ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Norwich proposed $381 million school construction project takes first step forward

By Claire Bessette
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

Norwich — It would cost city taxpayers more to do maintenance and repairs to the aged, existing seven elementary schools than to build four new schools, architects hired by the city told a sparse gathering at a public presentation on the $381 million proposal.

After an estimated 67% state reimbursement, city taxpayers’ share of the $381 million project would be $149 million. But if the city chose a “do nothing” option, project architects said the necessary repairs alone to the seven existing elementary schools and one older middle school would cost an estimated $165 million over the next 20 years, with “precious little” state reimbursement.

Even if the city chose to renovate the existing buildings, the cost would be comparable to building new schools, and in the end, only three of the seven elementary schools would be large enough to meet current education needs, the architects said.

Following the presentation by representatives from the architectural firm Drummey Rosane Anderson Inc., or DRA, the School Building Committee on Tuesday unanimously endorsed a preliminary master plan that calls for new elementary schools to house about 525 students in preschool through fifth grade and to extensively renovate the existing Teachers’ Memorial Global Studies Middle School.

New schools would be built on the grounds of the Moriarty Environmental Sciences Magnet School, the John B. Stanton School and Uncas School and property where the Greeneville School had stood.

The plan also calls for school central offices to move, along with adult education, into the Huntington School. Wequonnoc School in Taftville would become a virtual learning center.

The Thomas Mahan, Veterans’ Memorial, Bishop Early Learning Center and central offices in the former John Mason School all would be discontinued.

Following the endorsement, the committee, along with Mayor Peter Nystrom and three aldermen, set a schedule for additional public presentations and potential City Council endorsement. The council will hold a workshop to hear the presentation at 6 p.m. next Tuesday. The following Monday, July 11, the City Council will hold a public informational meeting with a detailed presentation by the architects followed by questions and comments from the audience. The council hopes to introduce the formal ordinance to bond for the project at its July 18 meeting and hold a public hearing Aug. 1.

The schedule calls for placing the project to voters in a referendum on the Nov. 8 election ballot.

School Building Committee Chairman Mark Bettencourt said he was disappointed with the low turnout at the very important presentation Tuesday on the future of the school system. Notices on the meeting presentation were sent home with all schoolchildren prior to the close of school last week.

During the presentation, Gregory Smolley, DRA senior project manager, stressed the costs of doing nothing compared to the proposed four new buildings and renovated middle school. Bettencourt said the committee needs to stress the higher costs of trying to keep the existing inadequate buildings going, with longer bus rides, cramped classrooms and inequitable education depending on a family’s neighborhood.

School board member Mark Kulos said one problem that will be difficult to sell to voters is that the entire $381 million cost must be placed on the referendum question. If the project is approved by the state, the city would be reimbursed at regular intervals as construction moves forward, Smolley said.

“What it comes down to is, it’s $165 million over 20 years to repair schools that don’t meet our needs,” Alderwoman and School Building Committee member Stacy Gould said. “Or we spend $149 million to build schools that will meet our needs for the next 20 to 30 years. That’s the apples-to-apples.”

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

Long Wharf Building Moratorium Advances

City Plan Commissioners unanimously advanced a proposed one-year building moratorium on Long Wharf, as one developer accelerated a truck maintenance facility application before the deadline. The proposed moratorium would temporarily restrict developers from submitting applications for site plans, variances, special exceptions, special permits, and rezoning amendments regarding lots in Long...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Taftville, CT
City
Norwich, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown riverfront vision to be unveiled day of fireworks

MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Swimming at 3 State Parks Off Limits Due to Water Quality Issues

Three state swimming areas are closed Wednesday due to bacteria in the water. Swimming is off limits at Squantz Pond in New Fairfield, Gay City State Park in Hebron, and Quaddick State Park in Thompson, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Water samples collected at the three...
HEBRON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Magnet Schools#School Board#City Council#Urban Construction#Dra#Uncas School#The Greeneville School
WTNH

Tweed makes changes to ease parking, traffic frustrations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Avelo Airlines keeps adding more and more flights at Tweed New Haven Haven Airport. Now, airport officials are making some changes to deal with complaints about noise, fumes, and traffic. “Since Avelo launched their service in November of last year, we’ve had more than 250,000 people come in and out […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Norwich Transfer Station

Fire crews are working to put out a blaze at a transfer station in Norwich. Officials are responding to Rogers Road in the Yantic section of town. Several fire departments are responding to the scene. Firefighters said a water transfer shuttle has been established due to a lack of water...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
RealHartford

Beyond Hartford: Wallingford

I’d wondered about that every time riding the train between Hartford and New Haven. The train stops in Wallingford. There must be a reason. I had been to Wallingford a few times before. Once was to do a home visit for work and I spent quite awhile hopelessly lost because GPS went wild in one area. Another time was to visit a friend. The most memorable was getting into a fight with skinheads at a show and needing to leave ASAP. It was a long time ago, couldn’t tell you which bands we were there to see, and all I know is that I didn’t get my ass beat and I ate Taco Bell after. Notable, since I’ve had Taco Bell fewer times than I’ve been to Wallingford.
WALLINGFORD, CT
FOX 61

Criticism of Tweed New Haven Airport grows amongst neighbors as expansion continues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Neighbors of Tweed New Haven Airport pressed airport officials and city leaders Tuesday night over concerns with the growing airport. Avelo Airlines started flying from the airport in November and now offers 14 nonstop destinations with many arrivals and departures daily. As a result, neighbors are frustrated with the noise, traffic, and other issues that have come with it.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
334
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy