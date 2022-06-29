ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams exits Wimbledon in the first round, again

By Christopher Clarey, New York Times Service
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWIMBLEDON, England — It was the 21st time that Serena Williams had played Wimbledon. It was Harmony Tan’s first time, but Tan will be the player heading to the second round at the All England Club. Tan, a Frenchwoman ranked 115th who is little-known even in her...

www.boston.com

