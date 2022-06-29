Serena Williams exits Wimbledon in the first round, again

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova are scheduled to play second-round matches on Centre Court on Day 4 at Wimbledon. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek is also in action. The sixth-seeded Pliskova will face British player Katie Boulter in the first match in the main stadium. Then it’s second-seeded Nadal against Ricardas Berankis. The Spaniard has won the past two Grand Slam tournaments as part of his 22 major titles overall. The 11th-seeded Gauff then faces Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania. The 18-year-old American was runner-up at the French Open earlier this month. Swiatek, the champion at Roland Garros, puts her 36-match winning streak on the line against Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands. They’ll play on No. 1 Court.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO