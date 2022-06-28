ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ESPYS 2022 -- Best NBA Player

By ESPN staff
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 ESPYS presented by Capital One are finally here. It's time to decide...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Heat interested in signing notorious Jimmy Butler enemy?

The Miami Heat may be pulling a Kobe Bryant-era Lakers move and signing a guy who prominently feuded with their star player. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the Heat are considering a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

The eye-opening Chris Paul factor helping drive Deandre Ayton out of the Suns

The situation between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns remains one of the most intriguing to follow in the NBA offseason. While the Suns have officially extended a qualifying offer worth $16.4 million to Ayton, who is about to become a restricted free agent Thursday, it’s a much bigger offer that the center is looking to strike with the team. Ayton can still find that bag of money somewhere else, but there is also a non-financial reason why Ayton is not too keen on the idea of returning to play in the desert, particularly involving Chris Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Dončić
Person
Nikola Jokić
Person
Joel Embiid
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Warriors Trade Sends Rudy Gobert To Golden State

The Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz had, to say the least, vastly different 2021-22 NBA seasons. The former concluded the season as NBA Champions. Anyone who was questioning the Warriors’ status as a modern dynasty should have their answer by now. Their status is irrefutable. Meanwhile, the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espys#Capital One#Abc
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

There's no worse-kept secret than the New York Knicks' interest in signing Jalen Brunson. However, he's reportedly not the only star guard they're pursuing this summer. According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have also "expressed interest" in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have cleared considerable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

The Nets’ Devin Booker trade demand to Suns for Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets got a shock to their system on Thursday when Kevin Durant officially requested a trade. The organization was likely preparing for NBA free agency to open up Thursday evening, instead, they need to completely pivot to figuring out how and where they can trade the future Hall of Fame forward. Durant reportedly […] The post The Nets’ Devin Booker trade demand to Suns for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers snag Warriors champion in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have added Juan Toscano-Anderson to their roster in free agency. Toscano-Anderson is a 6-foot-6 wing who played for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors this past season. In three pro seasons, his 3-point shooting accuracy has fluctuated. He shot just 32.2 percent from beyond the arc...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could reunite with notable former player?

Fresh off their NBA Finals run, the Boston Celtics may be looking to turn back the clock a few years. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com wrote this week that Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could potentially be a trade target for the Celtics this offseason, citing a conversation with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive.
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy