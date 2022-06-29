Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Color Country West Desert; Mojave Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478, 492, 495, AND 497 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert, Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert, Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert and Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert. * WINDS...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon through evening. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Sunday and Monday afternoon through evening. Winds will decrease in the overnight periods. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling into the 8 to 12 percent range, with poor overnight recoveries of 20 to 30 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.

BEAVER COUNTY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO