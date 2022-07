MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two former Tennessee prison officers have been charged with writing false reports after one of them hit an inmate, federal prosecutors said Friday. Former Tennessee Department of Correction tactical officers Javian Griffin, 36, and Sebron Hollands, 32, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Memphis, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

