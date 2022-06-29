ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

District attorney general visits Oak Ridge Kiwanis

By Benjamin Pounds, Oakridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago

Seventh Judicial District Attorney General David Clark visited the Kiwanis Club of Oak Ridge in May at the Oak Ridge Public Library auditorium.

He and the group discussed jail sentencing and serving, drug types and concerns, drug suppliers and changes, crime and violence information and protection agency cooperation.

In-person guests Included Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch, Chamber of Commerce President Christine Michaels and community volunteer Fay Martin.

