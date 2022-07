The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously on Thursday, June 30 to admit the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) to the Big Ten Conference effective August 2, 2024. Competition will begin for all conference sports in the 2024-25 academic year. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts issued the following statement regarding the addition of UCLA and USC as Big Ten Conference members.

