'Enormous pride': Open letter from wife of retiring ORPD captain

By Linda Uher
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago

It is with enormous pride that I announce the retirement of Captain Mike Uher, of the Oak Ridge Police Department, on June 30, 2022. As his wife of 38 years, I want to publicly acknowledge him and his remarkable achievements.

Mike has spent 36 years in law enforcement, six of those years in Illinois prior to serving 30 additional years for the city of Oak Ridge. For 36 years, he would wake each day and serve, protect, mentor and touch the lives of all he came in contact with.

Mike comes from a family of law enforcement where his father had served for 30 years in Cicero, Ill. Mike started his career in 1986 at the Crystal Lake Police Department in Illinois. While there, he was a member of the North Central Narcotics task force and worked three years as an undercover officer in and around the city of Chicago.

After relocating his family to Tennessee, he joined with the Oak Ridge Police Department in 1991, where he continued his efforts in criminal investigation and narcotics enforcement. He was promoted to sergeant in 1993 and then promoted to lieutenant in 1998. In 2008, Mike was promoted to his current rank as captain.

This retirement is bittersweet for Mike as he says goodbye to a big part of more than half of his life. Retirement is the end of something great, but also the start of something even better! Mike, my love you have worn your uniform and badge with pride, and as you retire, you can look back on the service you gave with honor. You’ve made it safely to the finish line! Your dad is smiling down at you as is your heavenly father and together they are saying, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” (Matthew 25:21)

It is with my immense love and pride that I say, “Michael your tour of duty is complete. You are officially 10:7!”

I love you always,

Linda Uher

Oak Ridge

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: 'Enormous pride': Open letter from wife of retiring ORPD captain

The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

