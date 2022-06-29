Braving the heat for the Lavender Festival

Jenna and Andrew grew up 10 minutes away from each other and attended rival high schools, but didn't get to know one another until November 2019, when they connected through a social networking site. "On his Bumble profile, he bragged about having once blocked Steph Curry's shot during a high school basketball game," Jenna says. "I instantly knew he must have grown up in Charlotte, as our school used to play Steph as well." When the pair found out they had some mutual friends, they decided to get together—and the rest is history.

WALLAND, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO