ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Braving the heat for the Lavender Festival

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago

Hundreds of people turned out earlier this month for the first Lavender Festival since 2019. Tennessee’s only Lavender Festival returned to Historic Jackson Square June 17-19, with the main event of bands and booths at Jackson Square on Saturday, June 18. Since 1999 —with the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 — the Lavender Festival has been held the third week of June, which is when the lavender is in bloom locally. In addition to local lavender farms, the festival featured artisan and food vendors, live music, informative presentations, and free children's activities. Ticketed events were held on June 17 and 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q0sG2_0gP53rH900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VE3Mv_0gP53rH900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dR772_0gP53rH900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRQWX_0gP53rH900

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Braving the heat for the Lavender Festival

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

New shops open in Pigeon Forge shopping complex

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Pigeon Forge shopping complex has new life with several new shops that have opened. The Shops at Pigeon Forge are locally owned and operated. For many, it is a dream come true to own a business in Pigeon Forge. You can shop some of...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Something for every palate at Marble City Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With 11 restaurants and more coming soon all under one roof, Marble City Market offers options, entertainment, and a full bar to enjoy with friends and family. With a large outdoor patio space, multiple top golf booths, 11 restaurants to choose from, and a full...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Check out the many Fourth of July events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun for the Fourth of July weekend!. Starting July 1st, put on your striped shirt and black-rimmed specs and go to downtown Knoxville for a scavenger hunt! The Waldo Scavenger Hunt is back at more than three dozen locations downtown. During the entire month of July, you can visit any participating locations to pick up your waldo passport then start hunting! Collect a store stamp at each Waldo sighting and potentially win some prizes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pet of the week: Bandit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This ‘wild’ feline is ready to play with you. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is needing your help to give their residents good homes. Bandit is 10 weeks old and already lives up to his name. If you are looking for a cat to run you wild during the day and wind down with you at night, he is for you. Bandit is just one of many animals looking to find their forever home.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Ridge, TN
Society
Oak Ridge, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Oak Ridge, TN
WATE

Young-Williams in need of fosters before July 4th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center is asking for help to temporarily take care of dogs in their care. As of June 30, the shelter is at critical capacity, and they’re expecting more animals to come in over the next week during the July 4th holiday. “With...
KNOXVILLE, TN
allaccess.com

Joey Tack Joins WIVK/Knoxville For Mornings

JOEY TACK is the new morning host at CUMULUS Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE, TN, effective JULY 11th. He succeeds the recently departed TONY RANDALL and KRIS ROCHESTER (NET NEWS 6/29). A co-host for TACK is being sought. TACK previously spent 15 years in the KNOXVILLE market, working at Top 40/Rhythmic WKHT (HOT...
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

Explore Downtown Sevierville: Top 6 Places to Visit

If you’ve never taken the time to explore downtown Sevierville, it’s worth a visit on your next vacation in the Smoky Mountains. The streets are calmer than those of downtown Gatlinburg, and the area has plenty of delicious restaurants, boutiques, specialty shops, and more waiting for you to visit. Whether you want to enjoy a meal, get some shopping done, or get pampered at a salon, you can do it all in Sevierville. Here are the top 6 places to visit in downtown Sevierville:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Are Tala and Eric compatible co-hosts?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Their on-screen relationship is dynamic, but what does it look like when the cameras are turned off?. Co-hosts of Living East Tennessee, Tala Shatara and Eric Brazeal, met with a local career consultant to evaluate their working relationship. Frank Rosamond, owner of Sandler Training through...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lavender#Live Music#Artisan#Jackson Square#Localevent#Local Life
FOX8 News

Dolly Parton’s tour bus accepting reservations

(WGHP) — If you’ve ever wanted to see how country superstar Dolly Parton travels the country, you’re in luck. Dollywood DreamMore Resort and Spa is now taking reservations for one of Dolly’s tour buses called Suite 1986. It costs $10,000 to stay for two nights. A portion of the money will go to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly […]
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

McMinn County Mexican restaurant earns lowest score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dozen violations at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s health inspection reports. The McMinn County restaurant earned a 74, which is just above failing. Mexi-wing, 112 N. White Street, Athens — Grade: 74, Follow-up Grade: 93. The inspector writes the person...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
marthastewart.com

This Couple's Farm Wedding Perfectly Blended Rustic and Modern Aesthetics

Jenna and Andrew grew up 10 minutes away from each other and attended rival high schools, but didn't get to know one another until November 2019, when they connected through a social networking site. "On his Bumble profile, he bragged about having once blocked Steph Curry's shot during a high school basketball game," Jenna says. "I instantly knew he must have grown up in Charlotte, as our school used to play Steph as well." When the pair found out they had some mutual friends, they decided to get together—and the rest is history.
WALLAND, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
visitmysmokies.com

Top 6 Unique Ice Cream Shops in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg

Ice cream is the perfect sweet treat any time of year, and you’ll have plenty of choice of where to get it when you visit Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg! If you’re looking for a frozen treat that’s unlike anything you’ve ever had before, then we have some great suggestions on where you should go. Here are the top 6 unique ice cream shops in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg:
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Fireworks price increase impacting Lenoir City shop ahead of July 4th

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — We have all noticed some items are costing more right now: gas, groceries and now fireworks. It comes with less than a week until the Fourth of July. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Elizabeth Kuebel visited Lenoir City’s Bimbo’s Fireworks. There, supervisor Ed Boling pointed out examples of more costly […]
LENOIR CITY, TN
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Knoxville, Tennessee

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Knoxville. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the CROWN POINTE SHOPPING CENTER, 6672 CLINTON HWY, STE. 102, KNOXVILLE, TN. “The Crown Pointe Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX thanks to its...
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy